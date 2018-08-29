The video will start in 8 Cancel

A shotgun, three pistols, cash, class A drugs and live ammunition were among items seized by police during a series of raids at an Acton estate.

Five were arrested and one charged as a result of a pre-planned police operation targeting drug dealing at Friary Park Estate, moments away from Acton Station.

Metropolitan Police's West Area Proactive Team (WAP) officers, responding to complaints from residents, raided four addresses on August 21.

According to WAP, four firearms including a sawn-off shot gun, a converted firing pistol and a loaded "Glock"-style pistol were seized.

A large quantity of Class A drugs, cash and ammunition were also confiscated by police during the successful raids of the Friary Road estate.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Operation Mansion was a pre-planned operation targeting drug dealers on the Friary Park Estate. It was a coordinated operation led by West Area Proactive team responding to complaints from local residents and community groups."

She added: "On August 21 officers from West Area Proactive Unit, TSG and other West Area units executed four warrants within the estate.

"A large quantity of Class A drugs, cash, ammunition and four firearms were recovered including a shortened side-by-side 12 Bore shotgun, a quantity of 12 Bore shotgun cartridges, a converted blank firing pistol, a “Glock” style pistol magazine with live 9mm cartridge, a conventional "Glock 19" Pistol in 9mm calibre (loaded) and four 9mm cartridges with a least three live."

Five were arrested following the raids and on August 24, a 20-year-old man was charged with four firearms offences.

The remaining four arrested have been released under investigation.

The raid was carried out on the same day two men were shot in Rayners Lane.

Another man in his 40s was shot in Southall on August 24, bringing the total of west London gun crime victims up to six in just one week.