At least one acid attack took place in London every single day in 2017 - an increase on a five-year-high the previous year.

Metropolitan Police revealed that last year there were 465 incidents recorded for attacks with a corrosive substance; nearly nine cases a week.

There were also 400 reported incidents where there was the threat to use a corrosive substance or possession of a corrosive substance.

This staggering new figure has topped the total for acid attacks in 2016, at 454, which was an increase by more than two and-a-half times the figure from five years previous, according to Acid Survivors Trust International.

The Met says it has put measures in place to tackle these types of crimes, including delivering a London-wide strategy, working to reduce the opportunity to buy the substances, and introducing a new joint control room protocol with the London Fire Brigade.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police added: "(The Met) is targeting offenders through intelligence analyses and has helped form a new service level agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service to increase the number of offenders being charged and convicted for carrying corrosive liquids on the street.

"All of the Met’s emergency police vehicles across London have been equipped with treatment kits and all of its officers are receiving extra training to help victims who have been physically attacked and give them first aid, which might be crucial to limiting injuries."

In light of the latest statistics, we've taken a look back at the year of 2017 and some of the reported cases of acid attacks.

January

The beginning of 2017 saw police in Fulham launch an acid attack probe after a person reported that they were threatened with acid and a knife.

Officers were called to Wandsworth Bridge Road on January 18 and when they arrived they found that no one was hurt.



April

Three months later, more than 20 people were injured by acid in the space of a few days.

Two people were hurt following an acid attack in Fulham on April 19.

An 18-year-old man was left with severe burns to his neck, face and shoulder, while a 47-year-old woman was also hurt when the corrosive substance was thrown at them in Fulham Palace Road.

It came days after an acid attack by Arthur Collins at a Hackney nightclub, which left 20 people with chemical burns.

July

Police investigating five attacks that took place across the capital in the space of less than 90 minutes charged a teenager with 15 offences in June 2017.

And Wood Green Crown Court heard how an acid attack victim spent eight weeks in hospital after man squeezed liquid onto the 69-year-old in her home.

Serial burglar, Gerard Whelan, who attacked many of his victims with acid, had admitted numerous offences and was later jailed for 18 years.

August

In August, party-goers hit the street for the Notting Hill Carnival but police said people had "mildly acidic liquid" thrown at them on the Sunday night (August 27).

The liquid was hurled at people gathered in St Charles Square, Ladbroke Grove, and caused a panic in which two people were injured and had to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

September

As Autumn approached, police released video footage of two shocking attacks - caught on camera.

During one incident, a 26-year-old man risked losing his sight in one eye after a "cowardly" acid attack following a night out.

Police released CCTV footage showing the moment a man casually walked away after spraying the man with a chemical that caused burn injuries to his face.

And a takeaway delivery driver was attacked with acid, suffering burns to his face after the "horrible assault".

Harrow Crown Court also heard how possessive ex-boyfriend Pradeep Thomas, 37, of Townsend Road, Ealing, left his former partner "fearing for her life" after threatening to throw acid over her.

He was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to stalking involving fear of violence.

October

An acid attack allegedly took place in broad daylight, outside a children's centre, when two were left injured after an incident which stemmed from a road rage incident.

December

The two men responsible for the "reckless" daylight acid attack in Fulham, back in April, were brought to justice before the year closed.

The pair were jailed after "brazenly" targeting their victim, 18, in the street and leaving him scarred for life.

An Isleworth teenager was also put behind bars for his role in a "corrosive liquid" attack in Osterley which left a 17-year-old boy blinded in one eye.

Sekeria Abdikarim, 19, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment after bringing his victim to a park, before another person jumped out from the bushes and used a water pistol to spray corrosive liquid at his face.

And other the festive period, a lone woman was attacked with acid and left with life-changing burns after an incident in Canary Wharf.

On Sunday (January 8), it was revealed that major retailers have voluntarily agreed to ban the sale of acid and corrosive products to under-18s.

