For years Feltham Park was a no-go area for residents and families scared off by a large group of youths using the community space to sell drugs.

Much of the community was too afraid to use the main path through the park because of the 15-or-so thugs who gathered there and also caused neighbouring shops to lose business.

It seems, though, that a long campaign launched by Hounslow Police in 2016 to return the park to residents is finally starting to produce results.

Officers have targeted youths in the park at least once a month over the last two years and made around 10 arrests for drug offences or knife possession in that time.

The teens would hide stashes of drugs and even knives in the large bushes surrounding the park, a number of which were seized by police.

According to police Feltham Park has been thug-free for the past two to three months.

PC Danny Wood was one of the officers who regularly chased youths out of the park and was key in implementing the clear-up.

He gave getwestlondon a tour of Feltham Park today (Friday, May 25) to show us how it had been returned to the community.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

PC Wood explained how removing undergrowth which was used to shelter drug deals and to hide contraband was key to getting the youths to move on.

He said: "The main path used to have a lot of high bushes on either side of it that were used to store drugs and knives on a daily basis.

"Three to four months ago you wouldn't have been able to see the building, the bowling area, the paths or the main road if you were there and it was a great area for the dealers and the antisocial behaviour to be hidden from the public.

"Four months ago the council joined forces with the police and agreed to cut all the bushes down - so now you can clearly see if anything illegal is going on."

PC Wood went onto explain how four or five knifes were found in the largest bush in the park before the council removed it.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

He added: "If we'd come in through the main entrance three of four months ago we would have automatically been on a foot chase, because there would have been a number of youths there and the play area would have probably been empty purely because of the intimidation the youths were giving the members of the public."

While in the park getwestlondon bumped into a Feltham resident, who didn't wish to be named, but spoke about the youths who have been moved on.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

She said: "It's about bloody time! It's taken well over a year - it was like a game of cat and mouse between them.

"But I'm so happy to be able to walk through my park again.

"They were so intimidating, they took up the whole path and wouldn't let you past.

"They nicked my wallet once and even shot me with a BB gun - the bastards! There were stabbings here and drug deals.

"But I've got my park back now!"

According to police neighbouring businesses to the park were also affected by the youths who would stand outside the shops at night and scare customers away.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Hounslow Road corner shop owner Jeet Kakkkar, who has worked in the area for four years, said: "There used to be problems with kids hanging out in the area, they would make drug deals outside the shops.

"But for the past two months it's quietened down, there hasn't been trouble here."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

One of the officers who oversaw the clean up of Feltham Park, Chief Inspector Ricky Kandohla, said: "I just want to say a big thank you to all those who have worked with us to bring back Feltham Park so it's usable for all the children and the community.

"I know there have been lots of issues in the park, over the last year or so with antisocial behaviour but I'm pleased to say now the park is in use."