Two cats came moments away from being crushed in a rubbish truck after being placed inside a taped-up cardboard box and dumped near a bin on one of the hottest days of the year.

The cries of the cats inside the box were heard by the bin men in Hammersmith on Wednesday (April 18) who then took them into pet charity Blue Cross's animal hospital.

Thought to be around seven months old, the pair were found on one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 24 degrees on Wednesday.

Katie Shorer, practice manager at Blue Cross hospital in Hammersmith, said the cats, who have now been named Biffa and Dusty, were left petrified by the experience.

“These poor cats were terrified when we opened the cardboard box. They are doing well now, though, and have been health checked by our team,” Ms Shorer said.

“We will now be able to find new homes for them but we just wish pet owners would take their pets to their local rehoming centres or animal hospitals if they can no longer look after them rather than dumping them.

“There is no shame in someone coming to us and saying they can no longer look after their pets. Our teams will happily help them to find a new home for the pet.”

Biffy and Dusty have now been vaccinated and microchipped.

They are both being transferred to one of the charity's rehoming centres, where they will be assessed and found a new home.

Last year, Blue Cross helped more than 40,000 sick, injured and abandoned pets like Biffa and Dusty.

