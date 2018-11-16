Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lane of the A413 remains closed heading into the evening rush hour following a crash.

Problems were first reported northbound at Gerrards Cross just before 2.30pm on Friday (November 16).

But just before 5pm one lane of traffic remained closed on Amersham Road.

An online traffic system reported there was still heavy congestion in the area so drivers should expect a longer journey and may be advised to search for an alternative route.

The disruption is between South Park (Gerrards Cross) and B416 Kingsway (Chalfont Saint Peter).

The closure is on the carriageway heading towards Chalfont Saint Peter.

The AA is also reporting that there are traffic queues in the area.

