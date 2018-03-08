The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly man has died after a vehicle flipped on the A41 Hendon Way on Wednesday evening (March 7) .

The 83-year-old was found inside a car that had overturned following a suspected collision with the central reservation, police said.

His next of kin have been informed.

The incident resulted in the closure of the road southbound towards Swiss Cottage from around 6.50pm until the early hours of Thursday morning (March 8).

A statement by Scotland Yard read: “Police were called to Hayley Road, NW4, junction with the A41 at 6.53pm on Wednesday (March 7) following reports of a serious road traffic collision.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a car overturned following a suspected collision with the central reservation.

“An 83-year-old man found inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buses were running diversions and motorists warned about traffic delays.

The Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command is investigating.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6706/07March or tweet police via @MetCC

