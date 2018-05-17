The video will start in 8 Cancel

Part of the North Circular is expected to remain closed until Friday morning (May 17) following Thames Water works to fix a leaking pipe.

The burst water main partially closed the section of the A406 between Golders Green Road and Brent Cross Flyover on Wednesday night (May 16).

And there were tailbacks and traffic delays in the area throughout today (Thursday, May 17) as Thames Water works to fix the leaking pipe continued.

Thames Water finished the repair in Brentmead Place at 2pm on Thursday but the North Circular remained closed eastbound between the A41 Brent Cross interchange and the A502 (Brent Street) while the road was resurfaced following the works.

The road is not expected to fully reopen until Friday morning (May 18).

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’ve now completed the repair on the pipe and are in the process of resurfacing the road. This will take slightly longer as the road is concrete and therefore needs to set, but we’re expecting to fully reopen the road before tomorrow morning’s rush hour.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused, but it was crucial work to fix a leaking pipe.”

On Thursday afternoon there were delays and queuing traffic on North Circular Road eastbound from the A41 (Brent Cross Flyover) to the A502 (Brent Street and Golders Green Road) due to the burst main.

Traffic heading from Neasden to Finchley was worst affected with tailbacks queuing back past Staples Corner.

Bus routes 143, 186, 232 and 326 were all on diversion following the burst water main.