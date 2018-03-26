The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight vehicles were involved in a collision after a car overturned in Acton on Sunday evening (March 25).

Emergency services were called to the crash in A40 Western Avenue near Gypsy Corner at 7.26pm.

The road was closed for four-and-a-half hours while London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police attended the incident.

There were no serious injuries in the collision which, according to the Met, involved an "overturned vehicle".

(Image: TfL)

A Met Police spokesman said: "It's believed the incident occurred after a car overturned."

Police added that no arrests had been made.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.