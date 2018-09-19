There is mounting traffic on the A40 during morning rush-hour after a car caught alight while travelling westbound.

The incident happened just before the Medway Underpass at around 8.20am on Wednesday (September 19).

Despite the fire being under control by 9.05am, two lanes remain closed while the situation is being dealt with by first responders.

There was reportedly a complete block" whilst the vehicle was ablaze and a further two lanes are also reportedly closed on the opposite carraigeway.

Congestion is currently backing to Hanger Lane underpass and there were temporary bus diversions in place however they have reportedly resumed service.

Transport for London took to social to warn commuters of the car fire.

It posted: Vehicle fire on westbound A40 Western Ave approaching Argyle Rd where traffic is currently being held by Police for safety.

"Eastbound has also been reduced to one lane for management.

"W/B tailbacks past Hanger Lane back to Park Royal. E/B Q's back to Target Rbt. Expect delays."

Stay tuned for more traffic and travel updates as this situation unfolds on the live blog below.