There is mounting traffic on the A40 during morning rush-hour after a car caught alight while travelling westbound.
The incident happened just before the Medway Underpass at around 8.20am on Wednesday (September 19).
Despite the fire being under control by 9.05am, two lanes remain closed while the situation is being dealt with by first responders.
There was reportedly a complete block" whilst the vehicle was ablaze and a further two lanes are also reportedly closed on the opposite carraigeway.
Congestion is currently backing to Hanger Lane underpass and there were temporary bus diversions in place however they have reportedly resumed service.
Transport for London took to social to warn commuters of the car fire.
It posted: Vehicle fire on westbound A40 Western Ave approaching Argyle Rd where traffic is currently being held by Police for safety.
"Eastbound has also been reduced to one lane for management.
"W/B tailbacks past Hanger Lane back to Park Royal. E/B Q's back to Target Rbt. Expect delays."
Stay tuned for more traffic and travel updates as this situation unfolds on the live blog below.
Westbound traffic
A lane is still closed on the westbound carriageway.
Not only does traffic stretch back to Gypsy Corner, but the Hanger Lane Gyratory is congested, with traffic piling up on the A40s in both directions, heading in from both Wembley and Chiswick.
What is the current traffic situation?
Eastbound traffic, heading towards central London, is still heavy.
Tailbacks start at the junction with Long Lane in Hillingdon and continue to Hanger Lane and Perivale.
The travel time through traffic is around 30 minutes.
All lanes reopened
According to traffic system Inrix, all lanes on the A40 Eastbound have been reopened.
Traffic is still heavy on both carriageways.
"Expect heavy delays"
TfL warned motorists to expect heavy delays this morning on both A40 carriageways following a car fire at the peak of rush hour.
Buses on diversion
The 95 bus which has a route along the A40, has been diverted due to the heavy traffic following a car fire.
Traffic had been held
When the car fire initially broke out, all westbound traffic was held, while eastbound traffic was limited to one lane.
Westbound traffic backed up all the way to Park Royal, past Hanger Lane, while eastbound traffic snaked back to the Target Roundabout.
Picture shows car on fire
A photo shared by TfL shows a silver Audi on fire on the A40.
How is traffic coping?
The current traffic picture if you are heading west on the A40 is a little bleak.
Congestion is backing up from the Medway Underpass to Gypsy Corner.
And traffic has also backed up on the A406 North Circular, before the junction with Hanger Lane.
Fire now extinguished
According to Inrix, the car fire has now reportedly been extinguished.
The car that was on fire had been near the Medway Underpass. Lane closures are still in place.
What happened?
We understand that a car travelling on the westbound carriageway near the Hoover Building was on fire earlier this morning.
One lane of the road had to be closed while the fire was dealt with.