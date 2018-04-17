Two lanes are closed on the A4 in Isleworth after a police officer was injured in a collision this afternoon (Tuesday, April 17).
Emergency services are at the scene at the junction with Syon Lane after a male officer was reportedly "struck by a bike" and left with a head injury.
Police have closed lanes one and two out of town on the A4 and advised motorists to avoid the area if possible while the crime scene remains in place.
A spokesman for Hounslow Police said: "We are currently dealing with an RTC at Gillette Corner [the Syon Lane junction with the A4] in Isleworth. Road closures are in place in lane 1 and 2 out of town.
"Please allow extra time when making your journey. Thank you for your patience."
A Met Police spokesman told getwestlondon the officer has been taken to a west London hospital with injuries not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
'Man treated for head injuries'
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called at 3pm to the crash.
“We were called at 3pm today to Syon Lane, Isleworth, to reports of an incident.
“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew.
“We treated a man at the scene for head injuries and took him to hospital.”
Where is the crime scene?
A4 westbound reopens
All westbound lanes in the A4 have reopened following the earlier collision.
Syon Lane has also reopened southbound. Congestion is yet to clear from the Brentford area.
'Bike failed to stop'
According to police, the male officer was “struck by the bike and suffered a head injury”.
The bike failed to stop and there have been no arrests so far after the collision, police said.
The officer was taken to a west London hospital after the collision at around 2.48pm. His condition is not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Traffic diverted ahead of rush hour
Picture from the scene
A crime scene remains in place after the collision earlier this afternoon.
A police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the collision and is now in a west London hospital.
Traffic affected in Isleworth
An update from TfL at 4.07pm said:
“A4 Great West Road/Syon Lane - police now directing traffic at junction.
“Westbound carriageway closed but traffic is being allowed to continue west via the right turn filter lanes. Syon Lane itself remains fully blocked southbound.”
'Crime scene' in Syon Lane
Police remain at the scene of the crash at Gillette Corner in Syon Lane, at the A4 junction.
The westbound carriageway of the A4 remains closed but traffic is being allowed to continue west via the right turn filter lanes.
Syon Lane itself remains fully blocked southbound.
Officer injured in Isleworth collision
Police are investigating after an officer was injured in a collision in Isleworth this afternoon.
A police spokesman told getwestlondon:
“[Two men on a moped] were reported to be acting suspiciously and looking into parked cars. Local officers attended the scene.
“A male officer was struck by the bike and suffered a head injury. The officer was taken to a west London hospital, his condition is not life-threatening or changing.
“The bike failed to stop. A crime scene and local road closures are in place.
“There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”