Two lanes are closed on the A4 in Isleworth after a police officer was injured in a collision this afternoon (Tuesday, April 17).

Emergency services are at the scene at the junction with Syon Lane after a male officer was reportedly "struck by a bike" and left with a head injury.

Police have closed lanes one and two out of town on the A4 and advised motorists to avoid the area if possible while the crime scene remains in place.

A spokesman for Hounslow Police said: "We are currently dealing with an RTC at Gillette Corner [the Syon Lane junction with the A4] in Isleworth. Road closures are in place in lane 1 and 2 out of town.

"Please allow extra time when making your journey. Thank you for your patience."

A Met Police spokesman told getwestlondon the officer has been taken to a west London hospital with injuries not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

