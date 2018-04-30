A woman is fighting for her life after a collision in Hounslow on Sunday afternoon (April 29).
Police were called at around 3.15pm to A4 Great West Road to reports of a serious accident near Henlys roundabout.
An air ambulance has landed and the woman is still being treated by paramedics at the scene at 4.30pm.
Traffic in Bath Road has also been held after the accident between A30 Great South-West Road and Vicarage Farm Road with traffic building in the area.
Drug-driving arrest
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a female pedestrian was killed in a serious collision yesterday.
At around 3pm on Sunday (April 29), a woman in her early 40s was struck by a vehicle on the A4, at the Henly’s roundabout junction with the A30.
Sadly, the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The 25-year-old driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
What we know so far
A woman has died after a serious collision in Hounslow earlier this afternoon.
Police were called at around 3.15pm to reports of a crash near Henlys roundabout, between A30 Great South-West Road and Vicarage Farm Road.
Officers arrived and found a woman suffering critical injuries. Despite emergency service efforts to save her, she died from her injuries at the scene.
A4 Great West Road remains closed in both directions due to accident investigation work between A30 Great South-West Road and Vicarage Farm Road.
Accident investigation work
A4 Great West Road remains closed in both directions due to accident investigation work between A30 Great South-West Road and Vicarage Farm Road.
The closure is also affecting A4 Bath Road Eastbound at 5.50pm.
Woman dies at scene of crash
The woman who suffered critical injuries in the collision has sadly died from her injuries.
After treating the woman for more than an hour, paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. A London Ambulance Spokesman spokesman said:
“We were called at 3.05pm today (29 April) to reports of a road traffic collision on Bath Road, Hounslow.
“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic in a car, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and medics from London’s Air Ambulance.
“Sadly, despite extensive efforts, the person - a woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Traffic in Hounslow
The serious accident took place between A30 Great South-West Road/Burns Way (Henlys roundabout) and Vicarage Farm Road.
Congestion is now tailing back to A312 The Parkway (Jolly Waggoners Roundabout).
Driver stopped at scene
A police spokesman said the driver of a car involved in the collision stopped at the scene.
Police and paramedics remain at the scene with an air ambulance.
The woman is still being treated in A4 Great West Road.
Bus routes diverted
Five bus routes are being diverted after the crash, routes 81, 203, 222, 482 and H98.
Air ambulance at scene
Emergency services are at the scene in Hounslow treating the woman at the scene.
Police say she was critically injured in the crash, which happened at around 3.15pm.
Welcome to our live coverage of this breaking story in Hounslow.
A woman is in critical condition after a collision in A4 Great West Road this afternoon.
The road has been closed since 3.15pm after the crash on the London bound side. An air ambulance also in attendance, meaning traffic in Bath Road has also been held.
A police spokesman said the woman is still being treated at the scene at 4.30pm.
