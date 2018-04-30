A woman is fighting for her life after a collision in Hounslow on Sunday afternoon (April 29).

Police were called at around 3.15pm to A4 Great West Road to reports of a serious accident near Henlys roundabout.

An air ambulance has landed and the woman is still being treated by paramedics at the scene at 4.30pm.

Traffic in Bath Road has also been held after the accident between A30 Great South-West Road and Vicarage Farm Road with traffic building in the area.

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on the collision as we get them.