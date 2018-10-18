Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major A4 roadworks will cause traffic problems for Brentford FC and Bristol City supporters travelling to Griffin Park.

There are currently weekend closures of the A4, in both directions, between Clayponds Avenue and Ealing Road.

A lane is also closed eastbound between Boston Manor Road and Ealing Road.

These closures will affect fans heading to Saturday's match (October 20), which has a 3pm kick-off, and also the visit from Millwall on November 3.

Supporters driving to the ground and those using buses are warned their journeys could take much longer than usual.

(Image: Get Reading)

Brentford FC, who are looking to extend their unbeaten home run to 13 games in league and cup, has warned supporters to use alternative routes to avoid the A4 chaos,

Heading east towards Griffin Park?

Supporters heading east down the M4 are advised to come off at Junction 3 and use the A312 and A4, bearing in mind there may be more traffic than usual on this route.

Supporters from north and west London

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Supporters using the North Circular or A4 from the North/Central London should exit at the Chiswick Roundabout and use the South Circular and A315 to approach Griffin Park via the Ealing Round.

Roadworks to close A4 on weekends

The A4, Great West Road has roadworks in both directions between Clayponds Avenue and Ealing Road.

Lane three eastbound is closed to allow Highways England works to take place in the elevated M4 section.

In addition, the A4 will be fully closed overnight between 10pm and 5am Monday to Friday, and full weekend closures from 10pm on the Friday until 5am on the Monday on the following weekends: 19th-22nd October, 26th-29th October, 2nd-5th November, 9th-12th November and 16th-19th November.