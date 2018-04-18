An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after an accident in Chiswick this afternoon.
Police were called at around 5.40pm to reports of a car in collision with an 11-year-old boy just after Chiswick Roundabout.
The boy has been rushed to hospital and police are awaiting an update on his condition.
The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries. There have been no arrests, police said.
A315 Chiswick High Road remains closed at 7pm, with congestion tailing back to Gunnersbury Park.
Get West London will bring you the latest updates on this story as soon as we get them.
You can find out more about this developing story by following the updates in our blog below.
Key Events
Road reopens
A315 Chiswick High Road has reopened in both directions, with traffic returned to normal.
What we know so far
The young boy involved in the collision tonight remains in a major trauma centre.
Chiswick High Road remains closed after the crash, which happened at around 5.40pm.
The driver also involved in the crash stopped at the scene, police said.
Read this article for more information on tonight’s events.
Road remains closed
Chiswick High Road remains closed in both directions after the collision.
There’s slow traffic between M4 J1 / A4 / A205 / A406 (Chiswick Roundabout) and Power Road.
Kindhearted members of public
Kindhearted members of the public stepped in to help paramedics after the accident.
Writing on Twitter, Connor Dennis said: “Today I used my first aid skills along with several members of the public sadly to assist a young boy involved in a road traffic collision.
“The teamwork between the members of the public and [Hounslow Police] and [London Ambulance Service] was outstanding. #everyoneshouldknowfirstaid”
Child rushed to major trauma centre
A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said the child was rushed “as a priority” to a major trauma centre. The spokesman said:
“We were called at 5.32pm today to reports of a road traffic collision on Chiswick High Road.
“We sent a number of medics to the scene including an ambulance crew, a single paramedic in a car and an incident response officer, and also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated a child at the scene and took them as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
Closed in both directions
Chiswick High Road is closed in both directions, with congestion on A406 Gunnersbury Avenue (North Circular Road) to Gunnersbury Park.
Air ambulance landed at scene
This picture taken in Chiswick High Road shows an air ambulance at the scene.
We await updates on the boy’s condition, who has been rushed to a central London hospital.
Where did the accident take place?
Bus routes diverted
Bus routes 27 237 267 391 and H91 are diverted in both directions.
Road closure
The accident took place between Chiswick Roundabout and Burlington Road.
Chiswick High Road remains cordoned off at this time.
Driver stopped at the scene
A police spokesman told getwestlondon they await updates on the 11-year-old’s condition.
The driver stopped at the scene and is currently helping police with their enquiries.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Collision between child and car
A315 Chiswick High Road is closed after a collision between a car and a child.
Police were called at around 5.40pm about the crash, which involved an 11-year-old boy.
There is queueing traffic due to the accident between M4 J1/A4/A205/A406 (Chiswick Roundabout) and Power Road.
The road remains closed eastbound just after Chiswick roundabout.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.