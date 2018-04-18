An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after an accident in Chiswick this afternoon.

Police were called at around 5.40pm to reports of a car in collision with an 11-year-old boy just after Chiswick Roundabout.

The boy has been rushed to hospital and police are awaiting an update on his condition.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries. There have been no arrests, police said.

A315 Chiswick High Road remains closed at 7pm, with congestion tailing back to Gunnersbury Park.

