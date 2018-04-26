A moped rider has died in Isleworth after a collision with a car in Twickenham Road on Thursday (April 26).

Police were called at 1.19pm by London Ambulance Service to reports of a collision on the A310. The air ambulance also attended the scene.

Despite the emergency services’ best efforts, the moped rider was pronounced dead at 1.59pm.

The A310 Twickenham Road remains cordoned off in both directions after the crash, with motorists being advised to avoid the area while police investigate the collision scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

