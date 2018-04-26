A moped rider has died in Isleworth after a collision with a car in Twickenham Road on Thursday (April 26).
Police were called at 1.19pm by London Ambulance Service to reports of a collision on the A310. The air ambulance also attended the scene.
Despite the emergency services’ best efforts, the moped rider was pronounced dead at 1.59pm.
The A310 Twickenham Road remains cordoned off in both directions after the crash, with motorists being advised to avoid the area while police investigate the collision scene.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.
A310 Twickenham Road remains closed
London Ambulance Service statement
A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said they were called at 1.14pm to Twickenham Road to reports of a road traffic collision.
“We sent a number of resources to the scene including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a team leader, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew.
“We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance by helicopter.
“Sadly, despite extensive efforts, a man died at the scene.”
Air ambulance at the scene
The air ambulance was spotted a little earlier from the Redlees Centre, Isleworth.
Road remains closed
A310 Twickenham Road remains closed in both directions between Worton Road and Brantwood Avenue.
There is congestion to Busch Corner and on A3004 St Margaret’s Road to St Margarets Roundabout.
Pictures from the scene
Pictures taken in Twickenham Road show a police cordon still in place at 4.30pm.
Police appeal
Police are appealing for information after the moped rider was pronounced dead at 1.59pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting 763/26APR.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Air ambulance in Twickenham Road
The air ambulance landed in Twickenham Road near Gumley School and Worton road.
Parents with children at the school have been advised that alternative routes will need to be used on journeys home.
Where did the crash take place?
Hounslow Police
A spokesman for Harrow Police advised motorists to “allow extra time” for journeys in Isleworth.
We are currently dealing with an road traffic collision at Twickenham Road near Mogden Lane in Isleworth.
Road closures are in place. Please allow extra time for your journey.
Bus routes diverted
Alternative travel arrangements
Students from a local school have been given alternative travel arrangements.
Police statement on fatal collision
Speaking to getwestlondon, a police spokesman confirmed a male moped driver was killed.
“Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace [the moped driver’s] next-of-kin.
“Road closures are in place. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting 763/26APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Twickenham Road closure
A310 Twickenham Road has been closed in both directions between Worton Road and Twickenham Road.
There is congestion on A310 to Busch Corner and on A3004 Richmond Road to Magdala Road.
A police cordon is in place while emergency services remain at the scene of the fatal collision.
