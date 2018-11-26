A30 traffic heading towards Heathrow Airport is facing severe disruption this morning (November 26) because of a crash.
The A30, Great South-West Road, is blocked in the Bedfont area because of the collision.
The crash is at the junction with Stanwell Road and police are at the scene.
It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone was injured.
Traffic heading towards Heathrow along the A30 is being diverted onto Stanwell Road.
The INRIX traffic service first reported the collision just before 6am this morning (November 26).
It said: "A30 Great South-West Road Eastbound blocked, queueing traffic due to accident at Stanwell Road.
"Affecting traffic heading towards Heathrow Airport, traffic is being forced onto Stanwell Road.
"Buses are diverting away from the blockage to ease delays to routes."
The latest from the Metropolitan Police
A police spokeswoman has told us that a vehicle remains at the scene of the crash, waiting to be removed by a recovery team.
The police also described the collision as “damage only” - so it seems no one was seriously hurt.
Road reopens
But some delays continue
The road closure on a map
The AA traffic map shows exactly which stretch of the A30 near Heathrow is blocked - you can see it towards the bottom of the image below
The road closure continues
Where is the crash?
One end of the A30 road closure is at the Clockhouse Roundabout, according to Tfl.
Use our map below to explore the area and how the delays could affect you.
It’s traffic heading towards Heathrow which is primarily affected:
The 203 bus is being diverted because of the crash
Here’s another warning from TfL about disruption to your journey today.
Thankfully no disruption for those heading to Heathrow by train
Police warn passengers to find an alternative route
Hounslow Police are at the scene and have uploaded an image, as well as advice to drivers, on Twitter