A30 traffic heading towards Heathrow Airport is facing severe disruption this morning (November 26) because of a crash.

The A30, Great South-West Road, is blocked in the Bedfont area because of the collision.

The crash is at the junction with Stanwell Road and police are at the scene.

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone was injured.

Traffic heading towards Heathrow along the A30 is being diverted onto Stanwell Road.

The INRIX traffic service first reported the collision just before 6am this morning (November 26).

It said: "A30 Great South-West Road Eastbound blocked, queueing traffic due to accident at Stanwell Road.

"Affecting traffic heading towards Heathrow Airport, traffic is being forced onto Stanwell Road.

"Buses are diverting away from the blockage to ease delays to routes."

