If you end up in a police cell for the night it doesn't take a genius to work out that things haven't gone to plan, but that doesn't mean you can't look back on your stay when you return to freedom.

Much like you can for a hotel or restaurant, Google gives you the chance to rate your local police base with a star rating and a comment.

And as the future of Uxbridge Police station remains uncertain, we take a look at how people feel about it.

The station, in Warwick Place, has received plenty of reviews on Google, averaging a not-disastrous 3.2 starts out of five - which suggests that it's not all doom and gloom in those cells.

The reviews below were all left on Google, and though some may well be from people who have genuinely enjoyed the hospitality of Uxbridge's boys in blue, no doubt some have been left by those with their tongue placed firmly in cheek, so here's a light-hearted look at those.

Jessie Rxybald didn't hold back on his praise for the station's hospitality, giving it five stars after he had a night's stay (or so he claims).

Jessie wrote: "Managed to get some shut eye a decent meal and top notch medical care, all it cost me was a criminal record."

Another similarly glowing five-star review came from Danny Stone who wrote: "Had a great night plenty space in your room night porter checks hourly to see if you need anything great service would recommend to any criminal."

Others simply rated the joint with five stars out of five commenting just "Good" or even declining to explain how the station satisfied their needs to such a degree.

Not everyone is happy though, with the station receiving a few one star reviews as well.

(Image: James Carson)

Of course Uxbridge Police station was listed for closure by Sadiq Khan, who planned to sell the station in order to create capital and cute expenses for Metropolitan Police.

Hillingdon Council made an offer in December worth £5 million to save the police station from closure, which is currently being considered by MOPAC , The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime.

The only front desk open in Hillingdon is Hayes , a decision which angered many residents, who claimed the journey was too far to travel for many residents in the west of the borough who wished to report a crime.