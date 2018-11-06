Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Enfield are urgently seeking witnesses after a 98-year-old man was left fighting for his life after being attacked and robbed in his own home.

This morning (Tuesday, November 6) at 10.06am police were called by the London Ambulance Service to the man who had suffered serious injuries at an address on Evesham Road.

The elderly man had sustained multiple bruising to his body and a head injury.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Attending officers found evidence of a disturbance in the house.

A number of items were missing from the address which including a Toshiba television and other personal belongings.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from North Area CID, is leading the investigation.

He said: “This was a brutal and senseless attack on a vulnerable pensioner in his own home. The level of violence used was completely excessive.

“From our inquiries we have established that the victim was spoken to by a family member on the telephone on Monday, November 5 at 2pm and had not raised any concerns.

“We are therefore confident, the attack has taken place in the 20-hour window between then, possibly Bonfire Night, to when he was discovered.

“I would urge any members of the public that may have seen any persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, to come forward to my investigation team as a priority.

“I can reassure residents that patrols have been stepped up in the area and extensive efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the persons responsible.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Enfield CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.