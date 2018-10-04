Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This nine-year-old girl hasn't been seen since being picked up by a minicab driver in Southall in February.

The little girl was last seen getting in to a taxi in Beresford Road and detectives in Ealing need the public's help to find her.

Police aren't naming the girl as the investigating officer has asked for her name not to be released to the public at this stage.

Chillingly, they have added that it is likely to have been changed since she went missing eight months ago.

A grainy passport photo of the girl has been released by police as they desperately try to track her down.

She went missing on February 21.

The Metropolitan Police have revealed she was picked up by a yellow or white minicab, with a round taxi sticker in the back.

The driver of the cab was described as a man with a dark complexion, who is possibly Sri Lankan.

Police want the cab driver to come forward and tell them where the child was dropped off.

We asked police why - nine months on - this was the first time that officers had asked for the public's help.

And they explained that the media are often used as a "last resort" in these sorts of cases.

"This case has been actively investigated and we are in touch with other agencies to help find this girl," a spokeswoman said.

Anyone who has information that will help find the little girl is asked to call police on 0208 246 1732 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.