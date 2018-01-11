The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nine historic buildings in west London were deemed at risk of falling apart in 2017 – including the former Wealdstone police station.

The Grade II listed building in High Street, built in 1908, was added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk register last year.

The former Met Police station, which originally included a magistrates' court, has been empty since 2015 and was used by squatters before it was boarded up.

It is now listed as a top priority building by Historic England, which is tasked with preserving historic buildings across the nation.

The watchdog said works needs to be done to remove graffiti and to clear the drains and gutters.

Wealdstone police station is one of nine new entries from west London to enter the register in 2017.

Another Grade II listed building is the Number 2 Gasholder at Fulham Gas Works in Sands End Lane, near the Worlds End Estate.

It was built in 1830 and is believed to be the oldest surviving gasholder in the world.

A planning application has been submitted to turn the site into flats, but the application intends to keep the gasholder on the site.

Historic England report said: “Investigatory works are required into the condition of the gasholder, which will inform its future restoration and re-use on the site.”

Another top priority for the watchdog in west London is the entrance arch at Gaspar Mews in Kensington and Chelsea.

The Grade II listed arch, leading to the cul-de-sac, has deteriorated and some cracks are visible, according to the report.

Overall, there are 179 structures in west London on the Heritage at Risk register, and Kensington and Chelsea have the most anywhere in the area with 43.

Other historic entries include the draped woman sculpture in Hammersmith, the Church of St Peter in Ealing and Kew Bridge Railway Station in Hounslow.

