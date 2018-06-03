The video will start in 8 Cancel

Asian, Indian and vegetarian restaurants are all among the crème de la crème of Harrow cuisine, according to ratings on Tripadvisor.

Harrow's nine best restaurants according to the review website, reflect the borough's rich cultural make-up.

Whether you're after fresh British seafood or an exquisite mix of Asian and Indian cuisine, it seems Harrow has a hell of a lot to offer the tastebuds.

To help you navigate the vast horizon of Harrow eateries we've plucked the top nine according to Tripadvisor reviewers and laid them out for you here.

On the Tripadvisor website diners can rate and review restaurants and say whether their food was good, excellent, very good, average, poor or terrible.

As well as the quality of their meals diners can review an eatery's atmosphere and say whether its service was up to scratch.

Tripadvisor takes all these elements into account when ranking restaurants, which is how it finally selects its top 9 for an area.

9. Eastern Fire

(Image: Google)

This Malaysian eatery serves vegetarian, vegan and halal meat dishes and receives rave reviews for its "authentic food".

The attentive staff get a special mention too as does the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere.

One reviewer wrote: "The owner / chef are such lovely people and are happy to customise dishes at request. The chef makes time to come and talk to you."

Stand out dishes to try include the mutton curry and hopper with coconut which one visitor described as "to die for."

Book a table: 020 8866 8386

Where: Alexandra Avenue, Harrow HA2 9TW

8. Hakkaland

Noodles are on the menu at this Station Road restaurant that serves Indo-Chinese cuisine.

Its most talked about dishes are its chilli chicken and hakka noodles but it also offers a range of delectable sounding desserts.

Some reviewers say it's a must visit for lovers of Kolkata style Chinese that offers "service was with smile."

Where: 364-366 Station Road

Book a table.

7. Chennai Sri Lalitha Veg Restaurant

(Image: Google)

A vegetarian restaurant ranks among Harrow's top nine.

Chennai Sri Lalitha Veg Restaurant specialises in South Indian food and it's all meat free. Its Dosas and Uppama are highly recommended and diners rave about the fresh vegetarian buffet.

One reviewer described it as "the only authentic South Indian restaurant in Kenton."

Where: 196 Kenton Road, Harrow HA3 8BX

Book a table.

6. Cooper Thai Restaurant

A family-run business, this cosy Thai restaurant is the real deal according to its Tripadvisor reviews.

It's authentic dishes are described "excellent" and "good value for money" by many diners.

But some reviewers were less impressed by the speed of service saying "the staff was slow" while others said the restaurants lack of central heating made it feel like an "igloo."

Where: 12 Masons Avenue, Wealdstone, Harrow HA3 5AP

Book a table: 020 8427 5385

5. The Hare at Old Redding

(Image: UCG TMS)

A gastro pub that serves real ales and "seasonal English food with a French twist" is at number five in the Tripadvisor list.

The Hare at Old Redding gets the thumbs up from diners for its "cosy atmosphere" and "beautiful graden."

Reviewers rate the menu with confit of duck and fish pie as particular highlights but several complained about it being noisy and the service being slow.

Where: 55 Brookshill , Old Redding, Harrow HA3 6SD

Book a table.

4. The Fat crab

As the only seafood joint on the list The Fat Crab stands up.

With a sister branch in Surrey this restaurant isn't unique to Harrow but it's fresh crab, lobster and calamari are adored by many on Tripadvisor.

Some diners even enjoyed it's lack of cutlery, one reviewer wrote: "I loved the way that it is hands/fingers on with no cutlery in sight but plenty of paper towel ,well worth seeking this eatery out!!"

Where: 387 Alexandra Avenue, Harrow HA2 9EF

Book a table .

3. Shobha's Rasoi

This a la carte East African-inspired restaurant is a favourite among Harrow diners. It has vegetarian-friendly dishes as well as fish tikka and highly-rated gulab jamun sweets. According one reviewer its chilli paneer is "the best" and the service is "friendly."

Where: 28 High Street, Wealdstone, Harrow HA3 7AL

Book a table

2. Mr Chilly

(Image: Google Street View)

You can bring your own bottle to this North Indian restaurant is renowned for its methi chicken and shish kebabs.

Regulars love its "affordable prices" and "authentic Indian cuisine" with a choice of specialities that regularly change.

For diners who want to bring their own beverages it doesn't charge corkage and is favoured for its friendly,unfussy atmosphere.

One reviewer wrote: "A must try for anyone who likes proper Indian curries and does not mind simple tableware and decor".

Where: 344 Pinner Road, Harrow HA1 4LB

Book a table.

1. Shree Sai Vada Pav

(Image: Google Street View)

Harrow's crown jewel of cuisine, according to Tripadvisor, the vegetarian dishes at this Pinner Indian are a definite favourite with diners.

It's praised for its selection of Mumbai street food, consistent quality and reasonable prices.

The restaurant has a loyal following of customers and one recent reviewer wrote: " Great food, quick service, never disappointed. love the masala tea here. 5* it's a small cafe type environment with all Indian street food options. prices are very reasonable. small, clean environment with seating for around 20 customers in all."

It's only down point with diners seems to be the customer service, one wrote: "Service with a smile would not come amiss (gentleman at the till, looked miserable)."

Book a table .

Where: 17 Village Way East, Harrow, HA2 7LX