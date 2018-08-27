Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the end of the bank holiday weekend and the last thing you fancy doing the night before returning to work is cooking.

So why not treat yourself to a takeaway and perhaps it's a pizza you are craving.

But finding the perfect pizza place can be a mission, which is why we've taken a look at TripAdvisor's top recommendations in Hounslow, to help give you some ideas.

TripAdvisor users rate places on how good their food, atmosphere and customer service are and the review website takes all these factors into account when ranking its top restaurants.

So from delivery pizzas to sit down dinners, deep crust to delicate, crispy dough, these are the nine best pizza restaurants Hounslow has to offer, according to TripAdvisor.

9. Tops Pizza

(Image: Google)

TripAdvisor users rate Tops Pizza's delivery service as "practical", "delivered on time" and "delicious".

The Wellington Road branch is also highly-regarded for its low prices and "very good customer service".

One reviewer wrote: "Been eating from this place for years, they always provide a good pizza and are super fast on collection and delivery. Thin crusts are particularly good. Cheap, convenient and very satisfying!"

Where: 246 Wellington Road South, Hounslow

Order a pizza.

8. Super Singh's

(Image: Google)

This Feltham fast food takeaway joint is described as "veggie junk food heaven" on TripAdvisor.

It serves Indian-style vegetarian pizzas which according to some TripAdvisor users are "first class".

Diners can eat in or order pizzas to their door via the Just East website. One reviewer wrote: "It's a vegetarian fast-food joint, with pizza, vegetarian hamburgers, and the like.

"Don't go to Super Singh's if you want to get a big, leafy salad. Instead, you should go because you want something that's delicious, a bit off-beat, and very satisfying."

Where: 142 Faggs Rd, Feltham

Book a table.

7. Americano

(Image: Google)

While an Indo-Chinese restaurant may not be the first place you'd head for a pizza Americano gets plenty of praise on TripAdvisor.

Located a stone's throw away from Hounslow Central Underground station it's the perfect pit stop for those heading home from a late night party.

TripAdisor users rate it's freshly made pizzas and one wrote: "The pizza is freshly made and really nice. They also do some really nice Indian and Indo-Chinese dishes."

You can either sit in to eat or order pizza to take away from Americano.

Where: 50 Lampton Road, Hounslow

Order a pizza: 020 8577 7011

6. Domino's

Feltham's branch of the famous pizza delivery chain gets a thumb's up from Hounslow diners with some considering it the best in the area.

It offers a huge range of pizzas with different sizes and customised toppings available. Customers can either collect their pizza at the branch or have it delivered to their door. One TripAdvisor user wrote: "Great pizza, better than other Domino's nearby."

Where: 5/5a Cavendish Terrace, Feltham

Order a pizza.

5. It's Pizza Time

(Image: Google)

It's Pizza Time in Feltham delivers fresh pizzas to your door.

Its menu offers customers classic pizza toppings and a range of different meal deals which include the doughy delicacies in several different sizes.

One TripAdvisor reviewer goes as far as to describe the venue as making the "best pizza ever" while another said: "Got pizza from here, which was delivered promptly and was really tasty. Ordered some breaded and stuffed mushrooms as sides which weren't as good as the pizzas. But will definitely order from them again!"

Where: 214 Hampton Road West, Feltham

Order a pizza.

4. Sizlers

Sizlers is ideal for those looking for the dine-in pizza experience.

While there's also the option to order online this Isleworth restaurant has plenty of space to eat in and would make a good spot for a pizza party.

TripAdvisor reviewers rave about its friendly atmosphere and "fresh and fast" food. One wrote: "The pizzas were very delicious and fresh. The waiter was very attentive from the second we came in to when we left."

Where: 18 Shrewsbury Walk, Isleworth

Book a table.

3. Pizza Treat

This laid back pizza joint serves New York artisan pizza by the slice that will have you drooling.

Customers can order an XL pizza or slice to eat in, pick up or have to delivered to their doorstep. Its pizzas are made with traditional fiore di latte cheese and loaded with other traditional toppings.

One TripAdvisor user wrote: "Pizza Treat serves great pizzas loaded with toppings. It’s a very casual setting. It’s always fun to share an XL pizza - they let you go half and half if you can’t agree on the toppings!"

Where: 63 Turnham Green Terrace, Chiswick, Cranford

Book a table.

2. Papa's Pizza and Chicken

(Image: Google)

According to TripAdvisor this pizza delivery business serves some of the best pizza in the borough.

Reviewers rate its "value for money" menu and "friendly staff."

Its menu offers plenty of choice when it comes to pizza toppings and sizes. For those wanting to eat in there is space to sit down too.

One reviewer wrote: "Extra large pizza for £5. Cheapest in the town. Better eat while it's hot. It has good selections, is cheap and totally worth it."

Where: 28 Staines Road, Hounslow

Order a pizza.

1. Il Bebo's

Il Bebo's is the number one spot for pizza in Hounslow according to TripAdvisor.

A traditional Italian restaurant which serves artisan pizza, it's perfect for those wanting a sit down meal rather than a greasy take out.

It may be a tad pricier than other places in the borough but the general consensus on TripAdvisor is that it's totally worth it.

One reviewer wrote: "Had dinner with my family and we ordered ravioli and pizza. Definitely the best pizza in Hounslow, friendly staff, I'll be back there!"

Where: 62 Staines Road, Hounslow

Book a table.