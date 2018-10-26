Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are worried a pub’s proposal to start serving alcohol at 8am could lead to anti-social behaviour and problem drinking.

The Beech House in Hampton Hill , previously called The Refectory, has been renovated by its new owners and will open in late November.

Oakman Inns said it just wants to be able to serve the occasional glass of fizz with breakfast - in fact all drinks served before 10am will be with an accompanying meal.

All nine public comments on the application object to the 8am start time for the High Street pub.

One reads: "We cannot fathom any reason why an establishment should be granted the permission to supply alcohol at such an early time in the morning."

Another resident argues that, despite the pub being outside the cumulative impact zone for Twickenham Stadium , the application could be an attempt to serve drinks to rugby fans on match days.

And another letter, with details redacted - but seemingly from a nearby school - reads: "Although [redacted] supports local businesses , we want the business to be a success, rather than the property be left empty, and colleagues are already looking forward to visiting after work – we all have a primary responsibility to keep children safe.

(Image: Google Maps)

"We believe that the proposed hours will both encourage and promote early morning drinking, which is obviously not something we would wish [redacted] to witness.

"I am particularly concerned that customers will be drinking – and, inevitably, in some cases becoming intoxicated - just as girls are arriving for school at 8.15."

This letter suggests changing the serving time to noon.

Alex Ford, operations director of Oakman Inns, said: "We are aware that there have been a couple of objections to the licensing hours that the new Beech House in Hampton Hill has applied for."

He said all 24 other pubs and inns the group owns are family friendly and open for breakfast, and the application seeks to give people the chance to have “for example, a celebratory or festive Bucks Fizz” with their meal.

He said: "We take our responsibilities to the communities we serve very seriously, which is why, in over a decade of responsible trading, we can honestly say that we have never had any breakfast-time incidents involving alcohol abuse."

Mr Ford also pointed to work the group has done with communities and for charities in other places, and said he hopes to be able to help with Hampton Hill’s Christmas lights, and add Teddington RFC to the list of rugby clubs Oakman supports.

Richmond councillors will hear their application at a Licensing Sub-committee meeting on November 1.