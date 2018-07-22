The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 84-year-old man has been left desolate after a removal van containing "all his worldly possessions" was stolen from outside his Queen's Park home.

Widower Johnny Feaver hired the van to move his things from west London, "where he has lived all his life", to Preston, in Lancashire, where he plans to live with his remaining family.

But on Wednesday night (July 18) the van packed full of all his things ready for the move was stolen from outside his Windermere Avenue home.

According to Jonny's lifelong family friend Dean Walker, the theft has left him "with just the clothes he stands in."

To add insult to injury Mr Walker claims Johnny's family now have to foot the whopping £2,000 insurance excess bill owed to the van hire company.

Mr Walker has set up a fundraising page to help Johnny's family raise the money to pay the hire firm.

On the page he wrote: "On Wednesday, lifelong family friend and widower Johnny Feaver, at the age of 84, was moving from his beloved home in Windermere Avenue, Queen's Park, where he had lived all his life to relocate closer to his daughters and remaining family in Preston, Lancashire.

"Unfortunately, it is believed by the family that some horrible person or persons were watching the hire van being loaded and decided later that night to steal the hire van containing all of John's worldly possessions.

"After 84 years, an emotional John is now left with just the clothes he stands in today.

"As if matters couldn't get worse, the family now have to pay the £2,000 insurance excess to the van hire company due to the theft of the van.

"I have set up a Go Fund Me page to try and raise the £2,000."

Speaking to getwestlondon on Saturday (July 21) Mr Walker said Johnny's family "have a lot to deal with at the moment".

The theft of the van was reported to police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "A Mercedes-Sprinter hire van, containing furniture, was stolen from Windermere Avenue some time between 11pm on Wednesday (July 18) and 7.30am the following morning.

"There have been no arrests."

You can visit the fundraising page for Johnny Feaver and his family here.