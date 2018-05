The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly man with dementia who was reported missing from his Brent home on Saturday night (May 5) has been found.

Eustace Matthews, 82, was found at around 1pm on Sunday (May 6) after being reported missing at 11.30pm the previous evening.

There were fears for Mr Matthews safety after he was reported missing as he has dementia and requires medication.

Metropolitan Police confirmed Mr Matthews had been found safe and well in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.