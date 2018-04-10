The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huge crowds and massive floral tributes are expected to create an incredible spectacle in the streets of Hanworth on Wednesday (April 14) as the funeral takes place of a much-loved member of the English Romany gypsy community, "Sissy" Smith.

Born Mary Smith, she was an only daughter who had six brothers, and was affectionately known to friends and family as "Sis" or "Sissy".

"She loved bingo and always knew how to laugh at life", her son, former bare knuckle boxer Joe Smith, told getwestlondon.

After travelling the south east of England, selling heather, reading palms and following the gypsy lifestyle, she and her husband finally settled with their six children in Hanworth.

Sissy lived in South Road for 41 years until she died aged 72.

Son Joe said he wanted to honour his mother's death in the same way he honoured his father's two and a half years ago.

A spectacular funeral procession with "massive floral tributes" is due to depart from Sissy's former home at 1 South Road at around 12pm on Wednesday.

The funeral cortege will make its way down to St Richards Church, in nearby Forge Road, followed by up to 800 of Sissy's friends and family members.

The church service will include songs, eulogies and tributes to Sissy and will last for up to two hours.

At 2pm the procession will head to Hounslow Cemetery, in Hanworth Road, for the burial.

Following the burial a toast will be raised to Sissy, her favourite songs will be sung and lucky heather will be given out at her graveside.

Joe added: "I expect things will go on till late - it will be the first time in history lucky heather has been given away for free by gypsies!"

