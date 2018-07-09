The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 20 firefighters spent more than an hour tackling a basement fire underneath a Hammersmith conference centre.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews were called to the building on Hammersmith Road at 8.47pm on Sunday (July 8) after smoke was seen at the front of the premises.

Staff in the control room for the conference centre were alerted and two smoke alarms went off.

About 80 people evacuated the building in Hammersmith before the first crew arrived.

On arrival firefighters found the fire was in a laundry room, located in the basement.

It is believed to have been caused by a faulty tumble dryer.

A total of 21 firefighters and officers in four fire engines from Hammersmith, Kensington, Fulham, and Chelsea fire stations attended.

They had the fire under control at 10.23pm.

A LFB spokesperson said: "Incidents like this show how important it is to have a working fire alarm in homes but also businesses. That means that if there's a fire, there is a way for that fire to be easily detected and people can be warned easily.”