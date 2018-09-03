Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow residents could be due to receive thousands from their deceased relatives and not even know about it.

When a person dies without naming a will or a next of kin, the government sits on them until an heir can be found.

At present, the government is sitting on thousands of such estates, waiting to be claimed by their rightful heirs. There are 70 such estates waiting to be claimed in Hounslow alone.

It's likely with unclaimed estates that you didn't even know the person or were unaware they left anything behind, so its worth checking the list below for your surname and doing a bit of research.

While some of these estates have only been unclaimed for a couple of months, some have been unclaimed for decades. For example Donald Barker died in Hounslow in April 1985, and yet his estate still remains unclaimed.

If you believe you are the heir to one of the estates, you can claim it within 12 years and receive interest on the estate, or within 30 years without receiving interest on any of the money.

(Image: PA)

The order in which people are entitled to claim an estate if the owner dies without a will Husband, wife or civil partner; Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on; Mother or father; Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews); Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children) - ‘half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased; Grandparents; Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants); Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children) - ‘half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

Find below a list of all the unclaimed estates of people who died in Hounslow or had links to the borough, correct as of Monday (September 3).

Name Date Of Publication Date Of Death Place Of Death Williams,Jeanette 27/07/18 07/01/17 Hounslow London Cook,Brian Robert 15/05/18 20/02/18 Newtown Powys Brentnall,Evelyn Nora Jacobs 26/01/18 06/01/18 Hounslow Middlesex Thomas,Joan Margaret 19/01/18 23/03/17 Edmonton London N9 Pavey,Wilfred 29/03/17 17/12/12 Bedfont Middlesex Thompson,David Michael 18/01/17 14/09/16 Eastbourne East Sussex Burch,Kay Fleetwood 28/11/16 23/03/16 Ashford Surrey Douglas,Martin 13/10/16 14/04/16 Hounslow Middlesex Bax,Robert Alexander 21/07/16 14/04/16 Hastings East Sussex Inkpen,Eva Mary Emily Ward 21/07/16 04/05/16 Downham Market Norfolk Lake,Kathleen 21/04/16 01/02/16 Hounslow Middlesex Mattock,Yvonne Ellen 03/02/16 13/01/16 Isleworth Middlesex Creagh,Maura 11/01/16 26/02/15 Hounslow London TW8 Wisker,Catherine Roberts 12/08/15 23/04/15 Hanworth Hounslow Middlesex Smithson-Downes,Joan Earnshaw 11/08/15 06/07/15 Hounslow Tanner,Robert Edward 21/05/15 05/03/15 Radnor Powys Taylor,John Frederick 05/11/14 26/07/14 Hounslow Middlesex Kaniewski,Stefan 03/11/14 13/03/14 Hounslow Middlesex White,Robert James 20/10/14 16/03/14 Hounslow Middlesex Reilly,Augustine Antony 29/09/14 05/01/14 Iseleworth Hounslow Vele,Sheila Mary Osborne 01/07/14 12/11/12 Hounslow London W3 Agar,Arthur 23/06/14 03/01/14 Heston Hounslow McDonnell,David 10/07/13 16/04/13 Hounslow Middlesex King,Fay 14/05/13 30/09/11 Hounslow Middlesex Morris,William James 01/06/89 Hounslow London TW7 Kirby,Rita Adelia 17/08/95 Hounslow Middlesex Jenkins,Elizabeth Caroline Ironside Thomson 09/05/91 Chichester West Sussex Jones,Gladys Brown 29/05/91 Shepway Kent Edwards,Kathleen Rooney 04/06/94 Hounslow London TW3 Torkildfen,John 22/03/03 Hounslow Middlesex Blatherwick,Kenneth 14/04/92 Hounslow London TW7 Kay,William 27/12/92 Hounslow London TW7 Robinson,Dorothy Maud Howlett 03/12/86 Hounslow London TW7 Ryan,Michael 30/06/99 Hounslow Middlesex Ireland,Charles 20/01/89 Hounslow London TW3 Hounslow,Mabel Edith 20/02/90 Harrogate North Yorkshire Stewart,John 26/06/93 Hounslow London TW7 Simmons,George 14/06/85 Hounslow London TW3 Stirling,Elizabeth Robson Stirling 09/07/09 Hounslow Middlesex Hill,Charles 03/01/88 Hammersmith London W12 Safdar,Ghulam 23/12/01 Hounslow Middlesex Smith,Thomas Henry 15/02/92 Hounslow London TW7 King,Hilda Minnie Palmer 21/03/91 Hounslow Middlesex Knight,Stuart Douglas 13/01/90 Hounslow London TW5 Phillips,Lucy Mary 31/01/06 Hounslow Middlesex Ralph,Steven 06/07/06 Hounslow Middlesex Felton,Leonard John 01/12/04 Llanelli Carmarthenshire Wallington,Ada Louise 11/03/93 Shenley White,Winifred Alice Jones 23/04/85 Hounslow London TW3 Jones,Edith Davis 25/11/87 Hounslow London TW7 Robinson,Charles James 09/06/89 Hounslow London TW7 Long,Lucy 06/02/89 Hounslow London TW14 Allen,William 07/12/84 Hounslow London TW13 George,Lynda Martha Olga Nora 25/06/88 Hounslow London TW7 Fawcett,Gertrude 01/07/86 Kingston upon Thames London KT2 Bryant,Doris Rose Brown 25/04/85 Hounslow London TW3 Saunders,William Henry 15/08/97 Hounslow Middlesex Walker,David Joseph 13/04/91 Hounslow London TW3 Sutton,Archibald Robert 05/10/00 Hounslow Walker,Ivy 28/12/86 Hounslow London TW7 Smith,Florence Marie Gleeson 25/06/90 Hounslow London TW7 Barker,Donald 09/04/85 Hounslow London TW14 Mason,Edith 07/04/02 Hounslow Middlesex Iles,Edith Mary Thompson 04/11/88 Hounslow London TW7 Mahoney,Ann 30/06/87 Hounslow London W4 Langridge,Rose 05/11/88 Hounslow London TW5 Coster,Francis 10/03/00 Hounslow Middlesex Maher,Mary Theresa Kerr 02/03/90 Hounslow London TW7 Lock,Kathleen Kinsella 06/02/92 Hounslow London TW8 Picton,Annie Warrand 21/04/94 Ealing London W13

The list of unclaimed estates, which is regularly updated, is here ; and details on how to claim are here .

If you are claiming, you will obviously need to prove that you are related to the person whose estate you are claiming.