Hounslow residents could be due to receive thousands from their deceased relatives and not even know about it.
When a person dies without naming a will or a next of kin, the government sits on them until an heir can be found.
At present, the government is sitting on thousands of such estates, waiting to be claimed by their rightful heirs. There are 70 such estates waiting to be claimed in Hounslow alone.
It's likely with unclaimed estates that you didn't even know the person or were unaware they left anything behind, so its worth checking the list below for your surname and doing a bit of research.
While some of these estates have only been unclaimed for a couple of months, some have been unclaimed for decades. For example Donald Barker died in Hounslow in April 1985, and yet his estate still remains unclaimed.
If you believe you are the heir to one of the estates, you can claim it within 12 years and receive interest on the estate, or within 30 years without receiving interest on any of the money.
The order in which people are entitled to claim an estate if the owner dies without a will
- Husband, wife or civil partner;
- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on;
- Mother or father;
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews);
- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children) - ‘half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased;
- Grandparents;
- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants);
- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children) - ‘half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.
Find below a list of all the unclaimed estates of people who died in Hounslow or had links to the borough, correct as of Monday (September 3).
|Name
|Date Of Publication
|Date Of Death
|Place Of Death
|Williams,Jeanette
|27/07/18
|07/01/17
|Hounslow London
|Cook,Brian Robert
|15/05/18
|20/02/18
|Newtown Powys
|Brentnall,Evelyn Nora Jacobs
|26/01/18
|06/01/18
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Thomas,Joan Margaret
|19/01/18
|23/03/17
|Edmonton London N9
|Pavey,Wilfred
|29/03/17
|17/12/12
|Bedfont Middlesex
|Thompson,David Michael
|18/01/17
|14/09/16
|Eastbourne East Sussex
|Burch,Kay Fleetwood
|28/11/16
|23/03/16
|Ashford Surrey
|Douglas,Martin
|13/10/16
|14/04/16
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Bax,Robert Alexander
|21/07/16
|14/04/16
|Hastings East Sussex
|Inkpen,Eva Mary Emily Ward
|21/07/16
|04/05/16
|Downham Market Norfolk
|Lake,Kathleen
|21/04/16
|01/02/16
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Mattock,Yvonne Ellen
|03/02/16
|13/01/16
|Isleworth Middlesex
|Creagh,Maura
|11/01/16
|26/02/15
|Hounslow London TW8
|Wisker,Catherine Roberts
|12/08/15
|23/04/15
|Hanworth Hounslow Middlesex
|Smithson-Downes,Joan Earnshaw
|11/08/15
|06/07/15
|Hounslow
|Tanner,Robert Edward
|21/05/15
|05/03/15
|Radnor Powys
|Taylor,John Frederick
|05/11/14
|26/07/14
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Kaniewski,Stefan
|03/11/14
|13/03/14
|Hounslow Middlesex
|White,Robert James
|20/10/14
|16/03/14
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Reilly,Augustine Antony
|29/09/14
|05/01/14
|Iseleworth Hounslow
|Vele,Sheila Mary Osborne
|01/07/14
|12/11/12
|Hounslow London W3
|Agar,Arthur
|23/06/14
|03/01/14
|Heston Hounslow
|McDonnell,David
|10/07/13
|16/04/13
|Hounslow Middlesex
|King,Fay
|14/05/13
|30/09/11
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Morris,William James
|01/06/89
|Hounslow London TW7
|Kirby,Rita Adelia
|17/08/95
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Jenkins,Elizabeth Caroline Ironside Thomson
|09/05/91
|Chichester West Sussex
|Jones,Gladys Brown
|29/05/91
|Shepway Kent
|Edwards,Kathleen Rooney
|04/06/94
|Hounslow London TW3
|Torkildfen,John
|22/03/03
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Blatherwick,Kenneth
|14/04/92
|Hounslow London TW7
|Kay,William
|27/12/92
|Hounslow London TW7
|Robinson,Dorothy Maud Howlett
|03/12/86
|Hounslow London TW7
|Ryan,Michael
|30/06/99
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Ireland,Charles
|20/01/89
|Hounslow London TW3
|Hounslow,Mabel Edith
|20/02/90
|Harrogate North Yorkshire
|Stewart,John
|26/06/93
|Hounslow London TW7
|Simmons,George
|14/06/85
|Hounslow London TW3
|Stirling,Elizabeth Robson Stirling
|09/07/09
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Hill,Charles
|03/01/88
|Hammersmith London W12
|Safdar,Ghulam
|23/12/01
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Smith,Thomas Henry
|15/02/92
|Hounslow London TW7
|King,Hilda Minnie Palmer
|21/03/91
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Knight,Stuart Douglas
|13/01/90
|Hounslow London TW5
|Phillips,Lucy Mary
|31/01/06
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Ralph,Steven
|06/07/06
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Felton,Leonard John
|01/12/04
|Llanelli Carmarthenshire
|Wallington,Ada Louise
|11/03/93
|Shenley
|White,Winifred Alice Jones
|23/04/85
|Hounslow London TW3
|Jones,Edith Davis
|25/11/87
|Hounslow London TW7
|Robinson,Charles James
|09/06/89
|Hounslow London TW7
|Long,Lucy
|06/02/89
|Hounslow London TW14
|Allen,William
|07/12/84
|Hounslow London TW13
|George,Lynda Martha Olga Nora
|25/06/88
|Hounslow London TW7
|Fawcett,Gertrude
|01/07/86
|Kingston upon Thames London KT2
|Bryant,Doris Rose Brown
|25/04/85
|Hounslow London TW3
|Saunders,William Henry
|15/08/97
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Walker,David Joseph
|13/04/91
|Hounslow London TW3
|Sutton,Archibald Robert
|05/10/00
|Hounslow
|Walker,Ivy
|28/12/86
|Hounslow London TW7
|Smith,Florence Marie Gleeson
|25/06/90
|Hounslow London TW7
|Barker,Donald
|09/04/85
|Hounslow London TW14
|Mason,Edith
|07/04/02
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Iles,Edith Mary Thompson
|04/11/88
|Hounslow London TW7
|Mahoney,Ann
|30/06/87
|Hounslow London W4
|Langridge,Rose
|05/11/88
|Hounslow London TW5
|Coster,Francis
|10/03/00
|Hounslow Middlesex
|Maher,Mary Theresa Kerr
|02/03/90
|Hounslow London TW7
|Lock,Kathleen Kinsella
|06/02/92
|Hounslow London TW8
|Picton,Annie Warrand
|21/04/94
|Ealing London W13
The list of unclaimed estates, which is regularly updated, is here ; and details on how to claim are here .
If you are claiming, you will obviously need to prove that you are related to the person whose estate you are claiming.