Hounslow residents could be due to receive thousands from their deceased relatives and not even know about it.

When a person dies without naming a will or a next of kin, the government sits on them until an heir can be found.

At present, the government is sitting on thousands of such estates, waiting to be claimed by their rightful heirs. There are 70 such estates waiting to be claimed in Hounslow alone.

It's likely with unclaimed estates that you didn't even know the person or were unaware they left anything behind, so its worth checking the list below for your surname and doing a bit of research.

Read More

Why not read some more west London news?

While some of these estates have only been unclaimed for a couple of months, some have been unclaimed for decades. For example Donald Barker died in Hounslow in April 1985, and yet his estate still remains unclaimed.

If you believe you are the heir to one of the estates, you can claim it within 12 years and receive interest on the estate, or within 30 years without receiving interest on any of the money.

Could you be entitled to one of thousands of unclaimed estates just because of your surname?

The order in which people are entitled to claim an estate if the owner dies without a will

  1. Husband, wife or civil partner;
  2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on;
  3. Mother or father;
  4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews);
  5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children) - ‘half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased;
  6. Grandparents;
  7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants);
  8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children) - ‘half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

Find below a list of all the unclaimed estates of people who died in Hounslow or had links to the borough, correct as of Monday (September 3).

Name Date Of Publication Date Of Death Place Of Death
Williams,Jeanette 27/07/18 07/01/17 Hounslow London
Cook,Brian Robert 15/05/18 20/02/18 Newtown Powys
Brentnall,Evelyn Nora Jacobs 26/01/18 06/01/18 Hounslow Middlesex
Thomas,Joan Margaret 19/01/18 23/03/17 Edmonton London N9
Pavey,Wilfred 29/03/17 17/12/12 Bedfont Middlesex
Thompson,David Michael 18/01/17 14/09/16 Eastbourne East Sussex
Burch,Kay Fleetwood 28/11/16 23/03/16 Ashford Surrey
Douglas,Martin 13/10/16 14/04/16 Hounslow Middlesex
Bax,Robert Alexander 21/07/16 14/04/16 Hastings East Sussex
Inkpen,Eva Mary Emily Ward 21/07/16 04/05/16 Downham Market Norfolk
Lake,Kathleen 21/04/16 01/02/16 Hounslow Middlesex
Mattock,Yvonne Ellen 03/02/16 13/01/16 Isleworth Middlesex
Creagh,Maura 11/01/16 26/02/15 Hounslow London TW8
Wisker,Catherine Roberts 12/08/15 23/04/15 Hanworth Hounslow Middlesex
Smithson-Downes,Joan Earnshaw 11/08/15 06/07/15 Hounslow
Tanner,Robert Edward 21/05/15 05/03/15 Radnor Powys
Taylor,John Frederick 05/11/14 26/07/14 Hounslow Middlesex
Kaniewski,Stefan 03/11/14 13/03/14 Hounslow Middlesex
White,Robert James 20/10/14 16/03/14 Hounslow Middlesex
Reilly,Augustine Antony 29/09/14 05/01/14 Iseleworth Hounslow
Vele,Sheila Mary Osborne 01/07/14 12/11/12 Hounslow London W3
Agar,Arthur 23/06/14 03/01/14 Heston Hounslow
McDonnell,David 10/07/13 16/04/13 Hounslow Middlesex
King,Fay 14/05/13 30/09/11 Hounslow Middlesex
Morris,William James 01/06/89 Hounslow London TW7
Kirby,Rita Adelia 17/08/95 Hounslow Middlesex
Jenkins,Elizabeth Caroline Ironside Thomson 09/05/91 Chichester West Sussex
Jones,Gladys Brown 29/05/91 Shepway Kent
Edwards,Kathleen Rooney 04/06/94 Hounslow London TW3
Torkildfen,John 22/03/03 Hounslow Middlesex
Blatherwick,Kenneth 14/04/92 Hounslow London TW7
Kay,William 27/12/92 Hounslow London TW7
Robinson,Dorothy Maud Howlett 03/12/86 Hounslow London TW7
Ryan,Michael 30/06/99 Hounslow Middlesex
Ireland,Charles 20/01/89 Hounslow London TW3
Hounslow,Mabel Edith 20/02/90 Harrogate North Yorkshire
Stewart,John 26/06/93 Hounslow London TW7
Simmons,George 14/06/85 Hounslow London TW3
Stirling,Elizabeth Robson Stirling 09/07/09 Hounslow Middlesex
Hill,Charles 03/01/88 Hammersmith London W12
Safdar,Ghulam 23/12/01 Hounslow Middlesex
Smith,Thomas Henry 15/02/92 Hounslow London TW7
King,Hilda Minnie Palmer 21/03/91 Hounslow Middlesex
Knight,Stuart Douglas 13/01/90 Hounslow London TW5
Phillips,Lucy Mary 31/01/06 Hounslow Middlesex
Ralph,Steven 06/07/06 Hounslow Middlesex
Felton,Leonard John 01/12/04 Llanelli Carmarthenshire
Wallington,Ada Louise 11/03/93 Shenley
White,Winifred Alice Jones 23/04/85 Hounslow London TW3
Jones,Edith Davis 25/11/87 Hounslow London TW7
Robinson,Charles James 09/06/89 Hounslow London TW7
Long,Lucy 06/02/89 Hounslow London TW14
Allen,William 07/12/84 Hounslow London TW13
George,Lynda Martha Olga Nora 25/06/88 Hounslow London TW7
Fawcett,Gertrude 01/07/86 Kingston upon Thames London KT2
Bryant,Doris Rose Brown 25/04/85 Hounslow London TW3
Saunders,William Henry 15/08/97 Hounslow Middlesex
Walker,David Joseph 13/04/91 Hounslow London TW3
Sutton,Archibald Robert 05/10/00 Hounslow
Walker,Ivy 28/12/86 Hounslow London TW7
Smith,Florence Marie Gleeson 25/06/90 Hounslow London TW7
Barker,Donald 09/04/85 Hounslow London TW14
Mason,Edith 07/04/02 Hounslow Middlesex
Iles,Edith Mary Thompson 04/11/88 Hounslow London TW7
Mahoney,Ann 30/06/87 Hounslow London W4
Langridge,Rose 05/11/88 Hounslow London TW5
Coster,Francis 10/03/00 Hounslow Middlesex
Maher,Mary Theresa Kerr 02/03/90 Hounslow London TW7
Lock,Kathleen Kinsella 06/02/92 Hounslow London TW8
Picton,Annie Warrand 21/04/94 Ealing London W13

The list of unclaimed estates, which is regularly updated, is here ; and details on how to claim are here .

If you are claiming, you will obviously need to prove that you are related to the person whose estate you are claiming.