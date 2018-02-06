The video will start in 8 Cancel

Advice on personal protection has been issued by police after a man was stabbed by a moped mugger in Oxford Street.

The advice includes how to keep a look out for potential thieves and help protect your phone from potential muggers.

It comes after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in Oxford Street after getting into a scuffle with a man on the back of a moped who had snatched his mobile.

The victim was rushed to a central London hospital for treatment and his injuries are understood to be non life-threatening and non life-changing.

Following the incident, Metropolitan Police issued the following personal protection tips.

7 tips you MUST know to keep yourself safe

Be aware of your surroundings at all times and keep your personal property secure Don't text while you're walking as you won't notice potential thieves approaching Use the security features on your phone Try going hands free or stand away from the roadside close to a wall so no-one can come up behind you Your phone comes with a range of security features, such as keypad locks and remote data wiping. Make sure they are all activated to stop thieves from accessing your phone and personal data Know how to identify your phone if it's stolen Find your IMEI number by dialling *#06# from your phone and keep a written note of it. If the phone is stolen, report it to the police and your mobile provider to stop it being used Register your phone on www.immobilise.com

What happened in Oxford Street?

Police were called to the scene, near Oxford Circus station, at 9.23pm on Sunday (February 4) and closed off Oxford Street between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road.

The victim had been walking with a friend in Europe's busiest high street when two men drove by on a moped and the passenger snatched his mobile.

The victim chased after the moped and managed to grab the pillion passenger but was stabbed in the scuffle that ensued.

The suspect then ran back on to the moped and made off in the direction of Great Portland Street, without the mobile.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests have been made in the investigation Westminster’s Serious Crime Unit continue to make enquiries.

I know something about this, what should I do?

Anyone with information should contact Westminster’s Serious Crime Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

