The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "mass fight" outside a Hayes chicken shop led to seven men being arrested and one suffering a head injury.

Police were called to reports of a large brawl outside Chunky's in North Hyde Road just before 10pm on Friday night (July 20).

A 44-year-old man was found with head injuries at the scene and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

His injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Seven young men aged between 17 and 28 were alleged to have fled the scene when police arrived but were arrested in connection with the incident nearby.

They were all taken to a west London police station where they remain in custody.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.52pm on Friday to reports of a number of males fighting in North Hyde Road, Hayes.

"Officers and LAS attended the location.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service suffering head injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Seven males – aged between 17 and 28 – were arrested near to the scene. All were taken to a west London police station where they remain in custody."

The area outside the shop was cordoned off in the hours following the fight while police made enquiries into what happened.