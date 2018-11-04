The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new Mercedes worth £65,000 was stolen from outside a home in Ealing Common after the thief used a scanner to clone the signal from the owner's key that was inside the house.

The thief held a cloning scanner up to the side of the house, allowing them to copy the key's signal even though it was kept inside a metal box inside the home.

The navy blue car vanished from the owner's private drive in Lilac Gardens at 5.30am on Saturday (November 3).

Ealing's Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator Suzanne Tanswell advised residents to keep their keys "well away from the front of the house" to minimise the risk of theft.

She added that the microwave is one option "as the transmitted waves from the cloning device may not penetrate the lead microwave shielding".

One form of high-tech theft used by criminals to target cars that use keyless fobs is a "relay attack" where one thief stands next to the car and the other stands near the house and uses a device, available online for as little as £80, that can pick up a signal from the fob.

The device then relays the fob’s signal directly to the car, allowing the thieves to get in and drive away immediately.

A car was stolen every 20 minutes in London during 2017, Met Police data shows.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were alerted at around 8.30am on November 3 to the theft of a car from Lilac Gardens earlier that morning.

"Officers from Ealing are investigating. There has been no arrest."

You can sign up to receive regular updates from Ealing's Neighbourhood Watch here.