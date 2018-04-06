The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 60 firefighters and officers are working to put out the huge fire at an industrial estate in Wembley.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) have confirmed the fire two floors of Wembley Commercial Centre, on East Lane, are alight.

The fire service received more than 35 calls to attend the fire which LFB have called "very visible". The first report came in at 6.49pm on Friday (April 6).

A LFB spokeswoman described the building as an "industrial site" and added the "ongoing fire involves cylinders" which pose a risk because they can hold heat and take a long time to cool down.

There are crews in eight fire engines, from stations including Wembley, Northolt, Stanmore and Park Royal.

National Rail is warning the "large fire in a building next to the railway near Wembley Central is causing major disruption to trains between London Euston / Clapham Junction and Watford Junction".

Virgin Trains has tweeted that "all lines are blocked".

The Bakerloo Line has suspended services between Stonebridge Park - Harrow & Wealdstone due to the incident, but good services continue on the rest of the line.

(Image: Tarek El-sherif)

London Overground routes are also affected. There is no services between Willesden Junction - Harrow and Wealdstone.

The Transport for London (TfL) Travel Alerts Twitter account tweeted: "Tube and rail services in Wembley are affected. We will resume service once the fire brigade have done all their checks and deem it safe to do so."

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

