Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were called to a fire on Pinner Road in Harrow on Saturday (July 28) evening to a fire that destroyed the roof and second floor of a building.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene shortly after 10pm, and the fire was under control by 12.37am on Sunday (July 29) morning.

Thankfully, before the fire took hold, a member of the public noticed smoke and was able to escort a man, woman and her baby from the premises.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A statement on the LFB website said: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop with flats above on Pinner Road, Harrow.

"The second floor and roof were destroyed by fire. A man as well as a woman and her baby were led to safety by a passer-by who saw smoke before the arrival of the Brigade. There was no report of injuries.

"The Brigade was called at 10.09pm and the fire was control at 00.37am. Fire crews from Feltham, Ruislip, Harrow, Wembley and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation."