An "at risk" historic building in Hounslow has received the green light for major restoration works.

The Jacobean Grade I-listed Boston Manor House, in Boston Manor Park in Brentford, is a cultural asset in desperate need of preservation.

Hounslow Council recently gave the go-ahead for a second round grant application to be made to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for the regeneration of the house.

The proposal received unanimous approval at the council's cabinet meeting in February.

The much-needed funding will be used towards the following structural repairs to:

Restore rooms not currently accessible to the public Provide disabled access Extend its opening hours to the public Refurbish the service wing Host a café Provide a landscape history educational charity

These improvements will ensure the future of this magnificent heritage building which will be enjoyed by residents and visitors to the borough.

The house is on Historic England’s "buildings at risk" register and requires immediate action to preserve it.

A stage 1 Heritage Grant pass from HLF was achieved last year and the council is now proceeding with its bid to secure this funding.

The bid is dependent on match funding being available from the council, and the cabinet agreed to release £450,500 for the delivery of the restoration project.

The outcome of the bid will be considered in June.

If successful, work will start towards the end of this year with completion expected in 2020/21.

Councillor Samia Chaudhary, cabinet member for leisure and green policy, said: “We are delighted to get the go-ahead to proceed with this grant application for what we consider to be a very worthy programme and that the cabinet has shown its support to the restoration and preservation of this magnificent heritage asset.

"If successful in our application, this regeneration programme will ensure a bright future for Boston Manor House and Park and put it firmly on the map as a go-to cultural and leisure destination for local people and visitors to London."

The restoration of Boston Manor House and Park is being developed as twin projects for the regeneration of both sites with an overall value of £11 million.

A funding bid for the restoration of Boston Manor Park has also received a Stage 1 Parks for People Grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Stage 2 funding will be applied for in 2019 with completion expected in 2022.

