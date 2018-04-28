Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Being stuck on an aeroplane during a long flight is not something most holidaymakers look forward to, with some people avoiding travelling to dream locations as a result.

However, when it comes to flying, there are few handy tips which can help make travelling a little bit more comfortable, according to the Mirror .

Although a travel pillow, some duty-free snacks and a few films on your gadgets could help the time go by faster, there are a couple in-flight perks which may help improve your journey.

Members of the cabin crew can dish out these perks at their discretion - the trick is asking very nicely, but most are happy to dole them out when possible for polite passengers.

Skyscanner spoke to cabin crew staff from a variety of airlines to find out what extra perks you can ask for, including kids' activity packs and extra meals.

There are no guarantees on these extras, but cabin crew members can only say no!

1. In-flight comforts

A number of small luxury items are sometimes stocked in aeroplanes to help passengers be comfortable on long-haul flights, including ear plugs, eye masks, blankets and socks.

Perhaps the most under-used aeroplane extra is the silky pyjamas, which are usually only offered out to Business or First Class passengers.

Although the loungewear isn't handed out to all passengers, if you spill something down your top, cabin crew might be sympathetic and dig out a spare set.

(Image: Getty Images/BraunS)

2. Extra food

Starting to get hungry and forgot to stock up on snacks? It's always worth asking about a second helping of breakfast or dinner as some passengers pass on meals in favour of sleep.

Wait until cabin crew members have served everyone, then ask politely if there are any extra meals left over.

An extra meal is not guaranteed, but it's worth a shot. Also, if you're hungry before your meal is ready, you can ask for a top-up of nuts or snacks they might have going, the Mirror reports.

3. First Class treats

Just because you're in Economy doesn't mean you can't enjoy any of the perks that come with First Class, such as treats like a cheese platter or a cappuccino.

Some cabin crews will offer these out to passengers who ask very nicely - of course, there are no guarantees.

(Image: Sean Hansford)

4. Tour of the flight deck

Always wondered what goes on in the cockpit? Ask nicely and you may able to see for yourself.

Security has become a lot stricter in recent years so an in-flight tour is unlikely, but some do offer tours before take-off and after landing.

It's worth noting that each airline has a different policy - some ban tours altogether and some are happy to accommodate.

5. First Aid

There'll always be a first aid kit on board your flight in case of emergencies, so do ask if you need a plaster, sanitary products or feel unwell.

It's wise to pack some basic painkillers in your hand luggage for things like headaches, as cabin crew are not permitted by law to dispense any medication.

(Image: scyther5/Getty Images)

6. Extra help with the kids

Whether you just need an extra pair of hands or your little one's throwing a bit of a tantrum, most cabin crew will sympathise and try to help.

This can including holding your baby while you store hand luggage, keeping kids entertained with colouring books and crayons and even provide designated childcare.

(For example, Etihad provide an on board nanny on some of their flights!)

Ask about kids' activity packs when you board, as some domestic and short-haul flights are starting to offer these as well as long-haul airlines.