Hundreds of new homes are coming to Southall in a "residential-led" scheme meant to answer "London's need for more high quality housing" .

Stanhope and Network Homes got planning permission from Ealing Council on Wednesday (November 21) for their £200 million joint venture at Merrick Place, which aims to "trigger the transformational regeneration of Southall over the next decade".

The four buildings next to Southall railway station, ranging from 15 to 23 storeys, will contain 575 new homes, 2,100 square metres of office space and 318 square metres of "flexible commercial floorspace".

Just over a third of the homes will be "affordable", with a split of 30% London Affordable Rent and 70% Shared Ownership.

(Image: Cartwright Pickard)

Network Homes executive director of development David Gooch said: “We’re really pleased this fantastic scheme has got planning permission.

"Not only will it bring over 570 much needed new homes to London, it will also dramatically transform a poorly used brownfield site, triggering the regeneration of the wider Southall area.

"We’re really excited about working with our partners at Stanhope, the GLA and Ealing Council to make this become reality.”

The site is situated within 100 metres of the new Southall Crossrail station and less than 10 minutes from centre of Southall and several other large sites nearby have also been purchased by developers.

(Image: Cartwright Pickard)

The scheme will be car free but with 926 cycle parking spaces and "two dedicated servicing bays" on Merrick Road, along with communal gardens and public space.

The buildings were designed by Cartwright Pickard and their director, James Pickard, said: “We are thrilled with the result of this planning application.

"The project is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the full potential of off-site manufacturing methods to speed up the delivery and improve the quality of new homes for London.

"Stanhope and Network Homes are forward-thinking organisations that are pushing the boundaries in terms of innovation and design quality, and demonstrating how homes in London will be delivered in the future.”

Ealing Council has been contacted for comment.

Could Southall be the next Stoke Newington? Leave a comment below with your thoughts on Ealing council's decision.