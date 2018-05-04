The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 50 arrests were made and weapons, drugs and illegal cash were seized by Brent police during a six-week operation.

Operation Hope was launched in February to crack down on crime and antisocial behaviour in the borough.

From February 5 to March 18, Brent police arrested or issued penalty charges to 55 people, and seized 10 knives, a metal bar and drugs in 31 street searches and the execution of two search warrants in Harlesden High Street and Clive Court, Harlesden.

Two vehicles were seized as was £25,000 worth of illegally gained cash in separate incidents.

Brent officers also held eight community meetings to discuss the impact of violent crime and drug use in the borough.

Acting Chief Inspector Pete Weaver said: "We are committed to keeping Brent safe and acting on community concerns, which is why we launched Operation Hope.

"We will continue to disrupt crime and prosecute those responsible to make the streets of Brent a hostile place for criminal activity."

(Image: Brent Police)

Karina Wane, head of community protection at Brent Council, said: “This operation marks an important step in our efforts to build stronger links in the community and deliver our Safer Brent programme for local residents.

"We’re going to continue to work together with our partners in the MPS, safer neighbourhood teams and community itself to tackle the issues that residents have told us they want to see prioritised; including violent crime, gangs and antisocial behaviour."

According to police the reasons for the 55 arrests included possession of bladed articles, possession of Class A drugs, possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, drink driving, robbery and failure to appear at court.