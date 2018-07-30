Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fifty people were rushed to safety from flames which ripped through Hounslow allotments on Saturday (July 28).

Fire broke out in Stanley Road and destroyed two hectares of allotments, badly damaged outbuildings and a warehouse at around 3.30pm.

Seventy firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze which was the latest in a string of grass fires in the borough which have peaked during the heatwave.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers removed 24 gas cylinders from the scene which had to be cooled down to stop them from exploding.

One woman was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Despite the recent rain, we are still attending a large number of grass fires across London. We’re asking the public to take care not to drop cigarettes or matches on dry grass and to keep a very close eye on barbecues.

"Dropped glass can also start fires as the sun can magnify the sun’s rays. Grass fires can quickly spread and cause serious damage, so if you see grass smoldering, please call 999 immediately.”

(Image: LFB)

Stanley Road was closed in the hours following the incident and the affected warehouse was cordoned off.

There have been 114 grass fires so far in Hounslow this year and the "severity" of Saturday's fire prompted council leader Steve Curran to visit the scene.

In a statement released following the fire, Councillor Steve Curran said: "Seventy firefighters and council staff responded to a fire at allotments adjacent to Stanley Road on the afternoon of Saturday July 28.

"Two hectares of allotments, plus outbuildings and the adjacent builders warehouse were either destroyed or badly damaged by the fire.

"A safety cordon encompassing Stanley Road was put in place and around fifty people were evacuated as a precaution. One person was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation. Thankfully there were no further injuries reported and the fire was prevented from spreading further.

"I met Building Control Officers who were on scene yesterday, once given the all clear by LFB, along with Hounslow Highways staff who coordinated the road closure and cordoned off the affected warehouse. Because of the severity of the fire I wanted to the see the damage for myself. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I would like to extend a huge thanks to all the emergency services for their rapid response as well as the council staff who attended.”