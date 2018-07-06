Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hillingdon Council has expressed its frustration that its offer to buy Uxbridge Police Station for £5 million to try to keep a police presence in the town has still not been accepted by the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

The council made the bid to try to keep a police presence in Uxbridge after Mayor Sadiq Khan announced plans to close police stations in west London including Uxbridge, Chiswick, Ealing and Fulham in November 2017.

The station's front counter, along with 37 others across London, closed to the public on Thursday, December 14, 2017.

The council initially offered to buy the station for £4.5 million, or the professional market valuation, and lease it back to MOPAC for five years at a rent of £45,000 or one per cent of the purchase price.

The council also said it would provide £250,000 a year for five years, to cover approximately 50% of its running costs.

At a council meeting on Thursday, July 5, Conservative councillor Martin Goddard asked for an update on the bid.

Cabinet member for community, commerce and regeneration Councillor Douglas Mills replied saying that he had received a response from MOPAC within the last week saying it needs more time to consider the bid.

He said: "They are saying they need more time to consider property issues, financial issues and operational issues.

"I think it's quite straightforward, the property is well placed, it's already got policemen in it and financially there is a cheque for £5 million ready to sign when they say yes.

He joked: "There's Uncle Ray (referring to council leader Ray Puddifoot) saying he is willing to give them £5 million since November, and have they taken up the offer? No, they haven't."

Cllr Mills also criticised the Labour group for failing to back the bid to buy the police station.

He said: "We understand the symbolism of that police presence in our borough. The Labour group have never understood that and MOPAC are saying they need more time to understand it.

"The MOPAC consultation showed our residents didn't understand the logic of the decision and they didn't agree with it. Residents welcomed our proposal to buy Uxbridge Police Station as soon as possible."

Cllr Goddard replied: "The Mayor seems to want his cake and eat it.

"He wants to sell the police station but he wants to show the Conservatives are the ones making cuts to the police.

"He has painted himself into a corner on this one and hasn't got the courage to say 'we've got this wrong'.

"There is now a realisation across the whole Met because they are wondering where the police officers are going to go. Where are the touch points in the community going to be?

"We've said to them we can give you the biggest touch point in the community you can find and it's your police station."

MOPAC has been approached for comment.