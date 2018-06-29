Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man known as Happy was found dead in a Hounslow street last week and police are calling on people to help trace his family.

Metropolitan Police in in Hounslow were called to reports of a body being found in Bulstrode Road just after 8pm on Tuesday, June 19. Officers arrived and found a man who had died at the scene.

The man was identified as Jasandeep Singh, 40, also known as Happy, who was homeless.

His death is being treated as unexplained, police said on Friday (June 29). A post-mortem has taken place but officers await the results of further tests.

Police are trying to trace his next-of-kin, but little information is known currently about his background and detectives and now appealing for the public's help.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Enright said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who knew Mr Singh and can help us piece together his background. Do you know who he spent time with? When was the last time you saw him?

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, will assist us with our investigation and help us to locate Mr Singh's next-of-kin.”

(Image: Met Police)

Detectives from West Area CID are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8721 7131 or 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on their website. crimestoppers-uk.org.