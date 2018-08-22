The video will start in 8 Cancel

Five people escaped a three-storey detached house in Ealing which caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, August 22).

Around 40 firefighters and officers were called to the scene at 4.22am, along with six fire engines, after the fire broke out in Eaton Rise.

The fire was seen by a number of local residents, with the London Fire Brigade control room taking 11 emergency 999 calls alerting them to the blaze.

Twitter user Ryan Jendoubi wrote: “Large fire on Eaton Rise, six engines on scene, we and our neighbours [were] woken by smoke almost a mile away.”

Firefighters battled for more than two hours to bring the fire under control and, as a result, the property's roof was completely destroyed.

Five people, who were alerted to the fire after hearing a noise, left the property “quickly” before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire broke out in a detached house over three floors and was brought under control by 6.53am, an LFB spokesperson told getwestlondon.

Officers are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Commuters in Ealing were faced with some disruption at rush hour after the fire this morning as Eaton Rise was closed in both directions.

Buses were unable to get past the scene of the fire, between Marchwood Crescent and Montpellier Road, while firefighters remained at the scene.

Bus routes 226, E2, E9 and N7 were still being diverted at just before 10am.