A shocking number of police officers were attacked during a football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham at Wembley Stadium in October last year.

Metropolitan Police confirmed 30 officers were assaulted at the game on October 25 as they tried to separate violent and disorderly Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham fans.

According to the Met, the officers were attacked by fans attempting to kick through a set of gates in an internal concourse at the stadium.

On January 3, the Met launched an appeal to trace six men it wants to speak to in connection with the assaults.

Police believe the six men in the images are all West Ham fans.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Specialist Crime and Operations Public Order Branch, said: "Violence towards police officers will not be tolerated and it was extremely fortunate that no one was badly injured."

He added: "Supporters should be in no doubt that anyone involved in, or responsible for, the disorder will be dealt with robustly and once identified, we will seek to arrest them and put them before the courts.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"I would urge anyone who recognises any of these people to get in touch with us."

None of the officers attacked were seriously injured in the incident.

Anyone who recognises any of the men in the images should contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 quoting the image reference number or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

