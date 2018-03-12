The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police resources have been "rearranged" to tackle a large number of reported car break-ins in Harefield.

Twenty-six incidents have been reported to Harefield MPS "in the last couple of weeks", officers said in an appeal for CCTV from the area.

"Anyone in Harefield who has found their cars being interfered with or broken into and have CCTV, even if you have already reported it to police, please email Harefield.snt@met.police.uk so we can review it," officers said on Saturday (March 10) on Twitter.

When asked "has there been a lot lately?", officers responded by saying 26 incidents have been reported "over the last couple of weeks."

They added: "We believe more may have occurred but not been reported to us. We have rearranged our resources to combat the issues as efficiently as we can."

Anyone with information and/or CCTV should email Harefield.snt@met.police.uk. Include crime reference numbers if the matter has already been reported to police.

