Harrow is a wonderful place to live - it's steeped in history, culture and is one of the most diverse boroughs in the country.

But there's always a few tiny things that would improve life in even the most perfect of places.

You will think plenty of them are just personal bugbears but we can assure you that you aren't alone.

So, without further ado, we present to you 25 little things that will annoy everyone who lives in Harrow .

1: How Northolt Road is ALWAYS heaving with traffic

2: And pedestrians cross the road in South Harrow constantly ... but rarely at the numerous actual crossings

3: Making a journey from Harrow-on-the-Hill is always involves a complete guess at whether the "all stations" train leaving now will get you there faster then the "fast" train arriving in six minutes

4: And you have to endure the stampede across the platform when the all stations train arrives

5: That bizarre road leading you into the St Ann's shopping centre car park

6: And how sat-navs take you down the pedestrian-only road to get there - argh!

7: When buses get stuck at the top of Harrow-on-the-Hill as the road is so narrow

8: Trying to change lanes at the Morrisons roundabout. It gets hairy

9: And the bus lanes. So. Many. Bus. Lanes

10: And you'll likely get stuck behind said bus as the right lane is bumper-to-bumper

11: When you're dying to enjoy the lovely view from St Mary's Church but there's a group hogging the viewing point

12: The fact that Cafe Cafe is no more

13: And Se7en and Second Cup Cafe :( RIP

14: When you tell outsiders you're from Harrow and they reply 'Oh, as in the school ?'

15: How Lowlands Recreation Ground always smells a bit ... herbal

16: When the Metropolitan Line is down so you have to go the loooong way round on the Piccadilly Line

17: When you're trying to do your Saturday town centre shop with the kids and have to drag them past balloon sellers, an ice cream van and mini fairground rides

18: And the amount of chuggers in the town centre. Head down, walk as fast as possible, hopefully they won't ask me to join a new religion

19: That we don't have our own Topshop.

20: But Uxbridge does.

21: When people say Wealdstone wrong and it sounds like Willesden . D'oh!

22: There's so many choices of takeaway that the Deliveroo driver knows you by name

23: We don't have a proper sized Asda

24: But South Ruislip does

25: When you have to queue to get into the tip. You didn't want to go to the tip anyway and now you aren't going to get home in time for the start of the match!