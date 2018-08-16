The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 21-year-old woman has passed away after she was hit by a vehicle in south west London.

Emergency services were called to Coombe Road, New Malden shortly after 11.30pm on Monday (August 13).

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the young victim tragically passed away at the scene 50 minutes after their arrival.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the busy road which links to multiple residential streets late on Monday night.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) crew and an air ambulance also attended the incident.

The injured woman was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after 12.15am on Tuesday (August 14), the force confirmed.



It was added that her next of kin has been informed.





The 27-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to a south London police station for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

The force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) has urged witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the area during the time of the incident to come forward.

If you can help police with enquiries, call their incident room on 0208 543 5157, or call 101 quoting CAD 8304/13AUG.