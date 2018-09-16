1. Nothing ever happens here

Fireworks at New Year

2. There is nowhere to spend a day out

Kensington Gardens

3. The weather is always rubbish

Primrose Hill

4. The landmarks are ugly

Trafalgar Square

5. It doesn't get any better at night

City of London

6. There's no architecture

The Gherkin

7. Everyone works in ugly buildings

Canary Wharf

8. There's no history

Tower Bridge

9. And nothing for tourists

Piccadilly Circus

10. Absolutely no green spaces

Greenwich Park

11. No decent views

Greenwich Park

12. Nowhere to have a picnic

St Paul's Cathedral

13. Or spend an evening

London Eye

14. It's just really boring

The Mall

15. Nothing out of the ordinary ever happens

Hot Air Balloon Regatta

16. It looks rubbish when it snows

A woman walks through a snow-covered Greenwich Park
17. The buildings we have all look the same

The Shard

18. There is nowhere to go to watch any decent sport

Wimbledon's Centre Court

19. There's no wildlife

Richmond Park

20. You certainly wouldn't want to be here over Christmas

Shoppers walk beneath the Christmas festive lights on Carnaby Street
Shoppers walk beneath the Christmas festive lights on Carnaby Street

21. In fact, why bother coming here at all?

Piccadilly Circus