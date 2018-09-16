21 totally understandable reasons no one likes London
It's just a rubbish place in every way
1. Nothing ever happens here
2. There is nowhere to spend a day out
3. The weather is always rubbish
4. The landmarks are ugly
5. It doesn't get any better at night
6. There's no architecture
7. Everyone works in ugly buildings
8. There's no history
9. And nothing for tourists
10. Absolutely no green spaces
11. No decent views
12. Nowhere to have a picnic
13. Or spend an evening
14. It's just really boring
15. Nothing out of the ordinary ever happens
16. It looks rubbish when it snows
17. The buildings we have all look the same
18. There is nowhere to go to watch any decent sport
19. There's no wildlife
20. You certainly wouldn't want to be here over Christmas
21. In fact, why bother coming here at all?
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter
- Daily Newsletter