Ealing is a great place to live but even your ideal neighbourhood will always have a few things that tend to grind your gears.

Though many of us would never dream of moving away, that doesn't mean parts of the Ealing experience don't tend to frustrate us every once in a while.

But, if you think you're alone, don't worry - here some of the things we find annoying about living in Ealing too - and let us know any we've missed in the comments.

1. People from outside Ealing implying you don't "really" live in London when you're actually in Zone 3

2. That is, if they've ever even heard of it - it's the birthplace of Ealing studios, guys!

3. Ealing residents who think their jokes about Southall (such as that you're crossing the international border to get there) are clever - they're not just tired, they're offensive

4. Your growing suspicion that you will watch the Earth collapse into the sun before they ever finish rebuilding the Ealing Broadway cinema

5. The fact it seems to take at least an hour to travel to any other part of London

6. And the way your friends from other parts of the city categorically refuse to ever come and visit you

7. Never hearing birdsong because you live directly underneath the Heathrow Airport flightpath

8. Trying to choose between the two available clubs (and one strip joint) in Ealing Broadway before giving up and going to the North Star again

9. The imminent rent spike that will hit when Crossrail finally opens

10. People trying to go anywhere other than The Brentham Club in Pitshanger for the fireworks display

11. 101 always being busy when you call to report the protesters outside Marie Stopes

12. Your travel options being the Central Line (rammed, boiling), the District line (moves so slowly as to be imperceptible)

13. Or the Piccadilly Line (full of tourists with enormous suitcases trying to get to and from Heathrow)

14. Walking home past The Gym on Uxbridge Road at night and feeling lazy because you can see people on the treadmills at 11pm

15. People not realising the Ealing Common Nandos was the first ever in the UK and the lack of blue plaque to commemorate it

16. The horse statue in Ealing Broadway being slightly too tall to ride on, although that never stops drunk teenagers trying

17. The number of times you've fallen asleep on the N207 bus trying to get home from a night out in Central London

18. Summer festival exhaustion - beer, comedy, blues, jazz and two separate carnivals, not to mention we've inherited Lovebox festival now

19. Ealing Broadway centre having almost everything, including a shop that just sells bubble teas... but not a Topshop (RIP Ealing Broadway Topshop, you are missed)

20. If you went to school in Ealing, you will see at least one person from your school in every coffee shop you enter from now until the day you die. Make that two if you're having a bad hair day

21. The number of accumulated hours you have probably spent looking for parking in West Ealing