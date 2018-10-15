Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing Council spends more than £20 million of taxpayers' money each year employing agency staff, a Freedom of Information Request has revealed.

The council paid out £21,139,834 in payments to staffing agency Adecco for the year 2017/18. This was for a total number of 485 agency staff hired by the council in that year.

This would make the average member of staff's annual salary £43,587, although many agency staff only work on a temporary or part-time basis, and of course doesn't take account of the agency's cut.

The previous year, the council paid out £18,341,823 to previous contractors Comensura whose contract was not renewed when it expired in January 2017. A further £5,360,665 was paid out to new contractors, Adecco, for the remainder of the financial year to March 31.

So for 2016/17, £23,702,488 was paid out for a total of 601 staff hired.

This would make the average individual salary £39,438, although again, only if all members of staff had full-time permanent contracts.

The year before, 2015/16, Comensura was paid £20,991,176 for 626 staff.

Agency staff make up around one fifth of the council's staffing. Staff can work in almost any field from supply teachers to cleaners, social workers to IT technicians

The council has been approached for comment on a number of occasions.