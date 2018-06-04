Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An overcrowded property - housing CHILDREN - was so dangerous that its bathroom floor almost collapsed as housing enforcement officers raided the building.

Children were among a total of 18 people crammed into the mould-ridden home in Wealdstone .

Although the landlord claimed there were just two tenants – Harrow Council 's housing enforcement officers were greeted on arrival by a sea of mattresses and some roughly-assembled bunk beds made from planks.

The unlicensed HMO is believed to have crammed together as many as 18 people – including children. It had no working smoke detectors, faulty electrics, and mould all over the property.

(Image: Harrow Council)

Harrow Council Leader, Graham Henson, said: "What kind of monster would profit from housing children in filthy and dangerous conditions like these? What if these faulty electrics caught fire? Or the rotten ceilings collapsed? It’s a nightmare that belongs in the Victorian era, not today.

"It keeps me awake at night, worrying about illegal HMOs like these and the criminals that rent them out. We will never, ever stop uncovering properties like these and punishing those responsible."

(Image: Harrow Council)

Formal action will now be taken against the landlord for planning and housing offences and an emergency prohibition order will remain in place, preventing anyone from living there until the property has been made safe.