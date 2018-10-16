The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jason Isaacs in Northolt last November.

Police made the arrest at an address in Harrow on April 27 and charged the teen on Monday (October 15).

Jason was stabbed in Newnham Close on November 18 and died in hospital three days later.

The youth charged, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 17).

Three other teenagers previously arrested in connection with the murder were released with no further action taken by police, though a 17-year-old boy also charged with the murder is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey in November.

He had become separated from his friends when they were attacked by a group of males. Once separated, he was stabbed multiple times at about 10.30pm on Newnham Close.

Loving tributes to Jason from family and friends

Jason, an apprentice carpenter and huge QPR fan, was a well-loved boy whose death devastated the local community.

For weeks after his death, his friends gathered near the spot where he was killed to pay tribute to him, sharing memories about his life near a telegraph pole laden with flowers for him.

Jason's mum Sharon Kendall described how the family's "lives are in pieces" after her son's death.

Jason's family said: "We are devastated to have lost our beautiful son. Jason was a kind and loving son and brother who adored his music, fashion and his beloved QPR football team.

"He was working hard as an apprentice carpenter, loved socialising and was a very popular boy."