The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

16 "exploited" tenants were found crammed in a two-bedroom flat in Kingsbury during a dawn raid.

Those in the flat were discovered living on mattresses, bunk beds and sofa beds in the flat's two bedrooms and a packed living room.

They were found as part of a Brent Council operation.

While the property was three times too small for the number of tenants living there, one occupant was found to be paying £50 a week for a bed space - if each of the tenants paid this amount they landlord may have been pocketing around £3,200 a month.

The flat failed basic safety standards, fire escapes had been blocked and a smoke alarm was found hanging off the ceiling during the raid on May 24.

One Brent councillor has called for a stop to rogue landlords housing tenants in Victorian slum-like "Dickensian conditions."

Cabinet member for Housing and Welfare Reform, Councillor Eleanor Southwood, said: "Housing tenants in unsafe conditions is against the law.

"Rogue landlords exploiting their tenants by forcing them to live in Dickensian conditions

(Image: Brent Council)

An online rogue landlord checker for London residents was launched by the Mayor's Office in May .

It allows people to check whether their landlord has been convicted for housing offences before.