16 "exploited" tenants were found crammed in a two-bedroom flat in Kingsbury during a dawn raid.
Those in the flat were discovered living on mattresses, bunk beds and sofa beds in the flat's two bedrooms and a packed living room.
They were found as part of a Brent Council operation.
While the property was three times too small for the number of tenants living there, one occupant was found to be paying £50 a week for a bed space - if each of the tenants paid this amount they landlord may have been pocketing around £3,200 a month.
The flat failed basic safety standards, fire escapes had been blocked and a smoke alarm was found hanging off the ceiling during the raid on May 24.
One Brent councillor has called for a stop to rogue landlords housing tenants in Victorian slum-like "Dickensian conditions."
Cabinet member for Housing and Welfare Reform, Councillor Eleanor Southwood, said: "Housing tenants in unsafe conditions is against the law.
"Rogue landlords exploiting their tenants by forcing them to live in Dickensian conditions
An online rogue landlord checker for London residents was launched by the Mayor's Office in May .
It allows people to check whether their landlord has been convicted for housing offences before.